Security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir say 'bedroom jihadis' spread sectarian rumours from home via social media. Probes link accounts to handlers in Pakistan. Police blocked accounts, detained suspects and urge citizens to report misinformation.

Security officials in Jammu and Kashmir use the term 'bedroom jihadis' for people who sit at home and misuse social media to spread rumours, hate, and fear. They are not armed militants on the ground. They operate online. Their aim, officials say, is to incite communal tension and disturb peace in the Valley.

How the trend began and returned

Officials say the pattern first showed up in 2017. It slowed after 2019, when strict internet curbs followed the end of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. After assembly elections last year, these accounts have surfaced again in larger numbers, according to agencies. The intent, officials add, is to create unrest and weaken trust in the elected government and local administration. Agencies have examined thousands of posts, comments, and messages. Their analysis points to social media handles run by terror groups and sympathisers across the border in Pakistan. The handles enter local chat groups, pretend to be locals, and then push false claims and edited content. The goal is simple: provoke anger quickly and make people fight each other.

The methods used online

Bedroom jihadis follow a few common steps to lure their targets:

Create many fake profiles on X, Facebook, Instagram, and messaging apps.

Join large local groups that discuss neighbourhood issues, religion, or student topics.

Drop rumours or edited videos timed around sensitive days, protests, or security actions.

Tag local influencers so the content spreads faster.

Shift to private chats to nudge young users and recruit amplifiers.

Recent flashpoints and quick police action

During recent Muharram days, an online post inflamed tempers between two sects. Srinagar Police stepped in fast and cooled the situation before it spread, officials said. In another case, personal details of Kashmiri Pandit migrants hired under the Prime Minister’s package were leaked online to create fear. Police traced a local youth who, investigators say, was acting on instructions from across the border. He was arrested. These campaigns look local but are steered from outside. One person can run many accounts. A single rumour planted in a busy group can reach thousands in minutes. That speed makes fact-checking hard. It also makes people react before they verify.

What police and agencies are doing

24x7 monitoring: Cyber teams track high-risk groups and trending hashtags.

Takedowns and blocks: Agencies flag and get harmful posts and accounts removed.

Detentions and arrests: Police have made preventive detentions and arrested those acting as local conduits.

Public alerts: People are urged to report suspicious posts and not share unverified claims.

Community outreach: Officers meet local leaders and schools to explain risks and basic digital hygiene.

How citizens can help

Do not forward unverified posts, videos or voice notes.

Check the source and date. Old videos often resurface as new.

Follow official police and administration handles for updates.

Report accounts that push hate or personal details.

Talk to children about online traps and peer pressure.

Former J&K DGP Kuldeep Khoda says the threat has moved online. The 'digital battlefield' is now a key front. Traditional terror remains a risk, but the spread of smart phones means hostile groups can try to divide people without firing a shot. Stopping that effort early, by blocking lies and calming nerves, protects lives.

(With agency inputs)