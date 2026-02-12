Delhi Police arrested Fakir Baba after three bodies were found in a car at Peeragarhi. Investigations link him to six suspected murders across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Delhi Police have arrested a Fakir Baba in connection with the deaths of three people whose bodies were discovered inside a parked car at Peeragarhi. Investigators believe the accused used the same method in at least five other cases across Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, taking the suspected murder count to six.

The accused, identified as Kamruddin alias “Baba,” a resident of Firozabad, allegedly prepared ladoos laced with poison and persuaded victims to eat them under the guise of rituals and spiritual healing.

In the Peeragarhi case, Randhir (76), Naresh Singh (47) and Laxmi Devi (40) were found dead inside their car. Police revealed that Fakir Baba had accompanied the trio and offered them the poisoned sweets. Preliminary findings suggest the victims consumed the ladoos shortly before their deaths. A murder case has been registered, with forensic examinations underway.

Authorities said the Peeragarhi incident mirrors earlier cases in Firozabad and Dholpur. In Firozabad, two deaths were reported after victims allegedly consumed poisoned ladoos given by the Fakir Baba, while another similar case was registered in Dholpur.

Delhi Police confirmed they are coordinating with counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to assess the full extent of the crimes and determine if more victims are linked.

A detailed complaint from Firozabad sheds light on his alleged methods. In May 2025, Ram Lakhan filed a petition stating his relative’s son had been in contact with Fakir Baba. According to the complaint, Baba claimed to practice exorcism, promising to resolve personal issues through rituals.

On May 8, 2025, he allegedly took the young man to his house, assuring him that esoteric practices would solve his troubles. The next day, the young man’s body was found, with glasses, ladoos and ritual items recovered from the scene. Police conducted an inquest and post-mortem.

The complainant alleged that Fakir Baba administered poison under the pretext of performing rituals and instigated the victim to commit suicide. All six cases remain under investigation.