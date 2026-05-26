Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the UP government, alleging a 'criminal apparatus' was created via fake encounters. He claimed the BJP misuses and then abandons police, citing the Gorakhpur fake encounter as an example.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, alleging that a "criminal apparatus" had been created through fake encounters and accusing the BJP government of misusing police personnel for political purposes.

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Addressing a press conference, Yadav alleged that the government abandons police personnel after using them in encounter cases. Referring to the Gorakhpur fake encounter case, the Samajwadi Party chief claimed that several policemen were jailed while the government distanced itself from them. "An entire criminal apparatus has been built through fake encounters. Some lawyers exaggerate and tell fabricated stories regarding fake encounters. When the police get trapped in fake encounters, the government turns its back on them. Today, many policemen are in jail due to the Gorakhpur fake encounter case. The BJP government turns its back after punishing the guilty policemen in fake encounters. The government is using police personnel for its own benefit. Policemen should realize that in the future, even their own families will consider them murderers," Yadav said.

Consequences for Police Personnel

Yadav further claimed that police personnel involved in fake encounters would face lifelong consequences. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further said that fake encounters were against democratic principles and accused the government of using them to create psychological pressure. "Policemen who kill in fake encounters die a slow death every day. Many officials have committed crimes against women using the fear of encounters. Investments do not come due to the fear of fake encounters; the BJP even harms its own. Caste-based fake encounters are taking place," Yadav said

'Fake Encounters Against Democratic System'

"An encounter is generally called a skirmish. There is no place for violent and criminal activities. Through fake encounters, a 'mental software' is set, but it is not updated. Violence is being incited in humans. Murder is being portrayed as violent. Fake encounters are wrong and against the democratic system. The government is misusing its power through fake encounters. This is seen in many places," he said.

Encounters Target PDA Community: Yadav

Yadav further alleged that the government was using encounters to intimidate backward classes, Dalits and minorities. "Understand that any encounter that has a hidden motive is fake. The government is conducting fake encounters to establish its dominance. It is intimidating the PDA (Pichde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak - Backward, Dalit, Minority) and usurping their rights. Encounters are being conducted based on caste and religion. The government wants to create psychological pressure," he said. (ANI)