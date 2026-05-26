Ex-BJD MP Debashish Samantaray joined the BJP, stating he was inspired by PM Modi. He met party president Nitin Nabin and was felicitated. The BJD accused him of prioritising 'business interests' over the party's expectations.

MP Debashish Samantaray shish Samantaray met Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday shortly after joining the party. During his meeting, he was felicitated by BJP National President Nitin Nabin in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders as they welcomed Samantaray in the BJP.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier, after joining the BJP a day after resigning from Biju Janata Dal, Debashish Samantray said that he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "programs and personality" and affirmed the committment to working for Odisha as a BJP member. "I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Inspired by his programs and personality, I am joining the BJP today. I have a lot of work to do for the BJP in Odisha; I will try to strengthen it," he said.

BJP Leaders Welcome Samantaray

BJP National Secretary Arun Singh formally welcomed Samantaray in the party during a press conference in the national capital. BJP in charge of Odisha, Vijaypal Singh Tomar and Odisha BJP President, Manmohan Samal, were also present during the welcome.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni reflected on the political background and experience of Debashish Samantaray, also noting his contributions to the development of Odisha and its culture. He then extended a warm welcome to Samantaray on joining the party. "As you know, a prominent leader of the BJD, Debasish Samantaray ji, resigned from the party as well as from his Rajya Sabha membership yesterday and is joining the BJP family today. We warmly welcome Debasish Samantaray ji into the Bharatiya Janata Party family. As you all know, he resigned from the Rajya Sabha yesterday and also from the BJD. Debasish Samantaray ji has been a three-time MLA. He is a leader deeply connected to the grassroots and has worked at a very significant level in Odisha politics. Previously, from 2000 to 2004, he was elected from the Tirtol assembly constituency in Odisha, and from 2009 to 2019, he served twice as a member of the Odisha assembly from the Barabati-Cuttack constituency. He has also been the Chairman of the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation and has significantly contributed to various fields like folk art, culture, and poverty alleviation in Odisha. We are delighted to welcome him into the BJP today," he said.

BJD Accuses Samantaray of Prioritising 'Business Interests'

Earlier today, Biju Janata Dal accused Rajya Sabha MP Debasish Samantray of prioritising "business interests over the party's expectations" and "turning" to the BJP after he tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party.

Expressing stern disappointment over Samantaray's decision, the BJD reflected on the facilities provided to him by the party, including giving a ticket for a fifth time, appointment as Chairman of OTDC, among other organisational positions.BJD accused the MP of using them and resigning to "pursue his own interests".

This comes a day after MP Debasish Samantray resigned from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

In a resignation letter addressed to BJD president Naveen Patnaik, he expressed gratitude for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha and for the opportunity to serve the people of the undivided Cuttack district and raise issues of Odisha at the national level. (ANI)