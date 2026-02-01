A Delhi court has taken cognisance of the CBI's charge sheet against two police personnel in the death of 23-year-old Faizan during the 2020 CAA-NRC protests. The court has summoned the accused cops on charges of culpable homicide.

The Rouse Avenue court has taken cognisance of the charge sheet of the CBI filed against police personnel in Faizan's death case. It is alleged that 23-year-old Faizan was beaten to death by the police officials during the CAA-NRC protest in North East Delhi in February 2020.

Court Summons Accused Policemen

The case was transferred to the CBI by the Delhi High Court on July 27, 2024, on a petition moved by Faizan's mother, Kismatun. In August 2024, the CBI registered a case under sections related to the offences of rioting, unlawful assembly, murder, etc.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Mayank Goel summons accused Head Constable Ravindra Kumar and Constable Pawan Yadav after taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed against them. The court said that there is sufficient material on record to take cognisance of the commission of an offence under Section 323 (causing hurt), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 304(II) (Culpable Homicide not amounting to murder), read with Section 34 IPC and the substantive offences thereof.

"Let the accused persons be summoned on the NDOH. Notice be also issued to the Investigation Officer for filing a sufficient copy of the charge-sheet and accompanying documents for compliance with Section 207 CrPC/230 BNSS on the NDOH," ACJM Goel ordered on February 4. The next hearing is on February 24 for the appearance of the accused persons.

Background of the Allegations

The present case arose in the backdrop of protests that had been ongoing since mid-December 2019 in certain parts of Delhi, including North East Delhi, in the context of the Promulgation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA).

The mother of deceased Faizan has alleged in her petition that her 23-year-old son died at the hands of Delhi Police by reason of unlawful use of force and authority.

During the investigation, the Investigation Officer (IO) collected evidence, and on the basis of the investigation, the present charge sheet has been filed against the accused, Head Constable Ravinder Kumar and Constable Pawan Yadav. (ANI)