Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde paid tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at the Smruti Mandir in Nagpur, joined by other senior leaders ahead of the Sangh's centenary year.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also joined the CM in paying tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar Several senior leaders were present at the Smruti Mandir, highlighting the occasion's significance ahead of the Sangh's centenary year.

Leaders Find Inspiration at Smruti Mandir

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said that the visit was deeply inspiring. "Coming here, experiencing everything and then going back to the public with a lasting memory and renewed energy, provides an opportunity and inspiration to work on the principles of good national service. The centenary year will undoubtedly be a grand festival for the entire nation. The Sangh is an organisation that provides an excellent example of patriotism, national devotion, and national service to the country," he told ANI.

Maharashtra BJP Mahila Morcha President Chitra Kishor Wagh also shared her thoughts, stating that visits to the Smruti Mandir are a source of motivation. "We get energy from coming here; we come here every year. We also get a lesson here on how to serve the public," Wagh said.

About the RSS and its Founder

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was established as a volunteer-based organisation with the goal of fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social respibility among citizens. He led the organisation for fifteen years until his passing in 1940.

Before his death, he anointed Guruji M. S. Golwalkar as his successor, who over the next three decades expanded the RSS to every nook and corner of India. Hedgewar, who was born on April 1, 1889, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, served as the founder and first Sarsanghachalak (Chief) of the RSS. (ANI)