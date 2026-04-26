Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the 'Godavari to Narmada Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Water Journey 2026' in Nashik. The yatra, launched on Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary, aims to promote water conservation.

Fadnavis Launches Water Conservation Yatra in Nashik

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday inaugurated the 'Godavari to Narmada Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Water Journey 2026' in Nashik on the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar. The Maharashtra CM said that "this yatra has been organised to motivate people towards water conservation."

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Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "On the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, who revived our Sanatan Dharma, Hindu temples and saved our religious places from the clutches of the Mughals, a Yatra has been organised by the Water Resources Department of the Maharashtra Government... This Yatra has been organised to motivate people towards water conservation..."

CM's Other Engagements

Earlier, CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated multiple educational and industrial initiatives led by the Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal in Dhule city to enhance local employment. The CM also offered prayers at the Shri Kshetra Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik.

Sitharaman Praises SBI's Pune Expansion

Meanwhile, on Friday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praised the State Bank of India for establishing its Local Head Office for the Maharashtra Circle in Pune and highlighted the critical role of banks in sustaining India's long-term economic growth amid global uncertainties.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new premises of SBI's Local Head Office in Pune, Sitharaman said the move would strengthen banking outreach across Maharashtra. "I praise the State Bank of India's decision to establish a local head office in Pune to serve the rest of Maharashtra," she said.

Thane-Borivali Corridor Project Inaugurated

Earlier in the month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, inaugurated the 'Thane-Borivali Double Decker Corridor Project'.

"The tunnels that will be prepared will be the longest urban tunnels in the country, and will be the deepest urban tunnels in the country. Each tunnel will have three lanes, two lanes effective and one lane emergency, and three lanes will be in each tunnel. Because of this, there will never be any traffic jam in the tunnel," CM stated.

He also informed that modern tunnels have advanced firefighting, ventilation, and signage systems. The Chief Minister praised Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) design and confirmed all permissions are in place. (ANI)