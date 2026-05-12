Devendra Fadnavis lauds Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership as he is sworn in as Assam's CM for a second term. Fadnavis thanked voters for the NDA's third victory and predicted a pivotal role for Assam in national progress.

Fadnavis Expresses Confidence in Sarma's Leadership

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday expressed confidence in Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership as the latter took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second term. Speaking with the reporters, Fadnavis expressed gratitude to the people of Assam for electing the NDA government for a consecutive third term and believed that the state will play a pivotal role in country's progress in the coming years.

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"For the third time, Bharatiya Janata Party government is being formed in Assam. I bow down to the people of Assam for the immense faith they have reposed in Prime Minister Modi and our popular Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma," he said.

"I am confident that, just as Assam has transformed over the last ten years under the Prime Minister's leadership, these coming five years will witness even greater development for the state; furthermore, I firmly believe that Assam will play a pivotal role in the overall progress of the nation," he added.

Grand Swearing-in Ceremony

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second term. The oath-taking ceremony, held at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, was graced by the auspicious presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President Nitin Nabin, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states.

Cabinet and Key Appointments

Along with Sarma, four ministers - two from the BJP and one each from its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) - were also sworn in. They include Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora (AGP), Charan Boro (BPF) and Ajanta Neog.

Former minister and senior BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass will be the NDA's candidate for the position of Speaker of the state Assembly.

NDA's Dominant Electoral Performance

The NDA's performance in the Assam assembly elections 2026 was nothing short of a masterclass in electoral dominance. By securing a three-fourths majority, securing 81 Assembly seats out of the total 126 seats, the alliance has sent a clear message about the resonance of its governance model.

The BJP-led NDA, including the Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), collectively secured 101 Assembly seats in Assam, which makes up to be three-fourth majority.

Bodoland Peoples Front and Asom Gana Parishad won ten seats each as a part of the NDA.

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