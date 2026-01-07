Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has asked local BJP units to end their alliances with the Congress in Ambarnath and the AIMIM in Akot. The move comes after Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders criticized the BJP for its "double standards."

Fadnavis Asks Local BJP Units to End Alliances

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has conveyed his strong displeasure and asked local BJP Units to end their alliances with the Congress in Ambarnath and with the AIMIM in Akot after the municipal council elections in the state.

BJP, in a rare move, entered into an alliance with Congress to gain control over the Ambernath municipal council to keep out its ally Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena won the highest number of 27 seats, just four shy of a majority in the 60-member House. BJP, on the other hand, won 14 seats, Congress won 12, Ajit Pawar's NCP won 4 seats, and two seats went to independent candidates, prompting BJP to ally with Congress and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

BJP also formed a similar alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and several other parties in the Akot Municipal Council in Akola district.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Slams BJP's 'Double Standards'

Following the alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut called out the BJP for "their double standards" of giving a slogan of "Congress-free India" and then entering into an alliance with them to secure a majority in the Ambernath municipal council.

He also criticised the BJP for being in alliance with Ajit Pawar's NCP, stating that Ajit Pawar does not believe in Veer Savarkar's ideology.

"BJP is a double-standard party. They have made an alliance with AIMIM, and Congress is in Ambernath. Modiji's slogan is to make Congress-free India, but they are in alliance with Congress. They are double-standard people. Don't trust them," Sanjay Raut said.

"Now they have an alliance with Ajit Pawar, but he does not believe in the ideology of Veer Savarkar. But he will give knowledge about Savarkar to the Shiv Sena. If you (BJP) love Savarkar so much, then remove him (Ajit Pawar) from the alliance," he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also took a dig at the BJP and Congress for the surprising move. "So next time any supporter of either political party tries to take a moral high ground here about decisions, please do yourself a favour and keep quiet.," Priyanka Chaturvedi said in a post on X.

"Also, the BJP has entered into an alliance with AIMIM to gain power in the Akot municipality in Akola. Maharashtra politics is not for beginners, it is level pro max," she added.