Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticized the Opposition for opposing the Delimitation Bill, claiming their stance is a hypocritical display of an anti-women mindset despite their earlier support for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday termed the Opposition’s stance on the proposed Delimitation Bill a “political harakiri”, accusing them of opposing the measure despite having supported the delimitation provision in the 2023 Women’s Reservation Bill. Fadnavis said the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which was passed by Parliament and was assented to by the President on September 28, 2023, had also provided for delimitation and an increase in the number of seats to implement women’s reservation, but the Opposition had not opposed it at the time.

"In 2023, when the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill was introduced for women's reservation, it also stated that delimitation would have to be done for women's reservation, and that the number of seats would have to be increased. None of them opposed it at that time...If they supported it at that time, why are they not supporting it today? They are not supporting it today because you felt at that time that the Bill would be passed but Women's Reservation wouldn't be implemented. But today, when you realise that the Women's Reservation is being brought and the Delimitation Bill that was passed by you for that is being recognised, you started opposing it," Fadnavis told ANI. “This protest is not against delimitation, but it is about their anti-women mindset,” he added.

The Delimitation Bill is proposed to increase the number of seats in the House to 850, with 815 seats proposed for the States and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present. This delimitation row has triggered political debate, after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. The central question ahead of the session is whether the NDA can secure the required numbers through additional support or benefit from a reduced voting threshold if some Opposition MPs abstain. (ANI)