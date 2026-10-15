A viral story claiming a Russian woman traveled to Bihar to marry a local man is false. An NDTV investigation revealed the woman is Andrea Connolly, a British NGO worker visiting India for rural empowerment projects. The man in the video is a local content creator.

A viral love story involving a Russian woman travelling to Bihar to marry a local man has turned out to be false, following an investigation by NDTV. Social media posts claimed that a woman named Julie had arrived in India to marry Rahul Yadav, a man from Bhagalpur, after the two reportedly fell in love while he was working in Russia. The posts further suggested that their wedding was planned for November 2026, with both families agreeing to the union.

However, the people featured in the viral videos and the circumstances surrounding the woman's visit were misrepresented. NDTV's investigation found that the man was Namit Bhay, a social media content creator from Purnia district in Bihar, rather than Rahul Yadav from Bhagalpur. The woman was identified as Andrea Connolly, who is associated with Shivia, a British non-governmental organisation.

How Did The Viral Love Story Begin?

The claims gained traction after social media pages and meme accounts circulated videos showing a foreign woman visiting a modest house in Bihar. The clips were accompanied by a narrative about an international romance, with posts suggesting that Julie had travelled from Russia to marry Rahul despite his humble financial circumstances.

One widely shared post from the account Ghar Ke Kalesh on X claimed:

A Russian girl followed her love to India after Rahul Yadav from Bihar returned home from Russia. Despite learning that he was in hiding, she insisted on staying with him, and their families have reportedly agreed to get them married in November.

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The post, dated October 13, 2026, helped fuel speculation about the alleged relationship. Several local content creators also published videos discussing the supposed romance, attracting significant online attention.

What Actually Happened During The Woman's Visit?

According to NDTV's investigation, Andrea Connolly was part of a six-member team that visited Purnia on October 7 and 8. The team was associated with Shivia, which works with a local organisation called Saathi on initiatives aimed at helping rural women become self-employed.

Abhishek Kumar Singh, Saathi's coordinator, told NDTV that the visitors had come to understand the work being carried out locally. During the visit, the women met residents, attended meetings and visited local homes.

Women from the community welcomed the visitors with a bouquet of roses. As the group moved around the village, a crowd gathered to see them, and Namit was among the local residents present. Someone recorded footage of the gathering, which was subsequently circulated online alongside the fabricated romance narrative. The bouquet seen in Andrea's hands in the viral clip was the same one presented to her during the welcome.

The visit was therefore connected to the organisations' community work, rather than an alleged marriage arrangement.

Legal Action May Follow

Abhishek criticised the circulation of the videos with misleading claims and expressed disappointment that media outlets had published the story without proper verification. He said the incident had harmed the organisations involved and could affect India's image.

Saathi was considering legal action over the misleading videos, according to NDTV. The investigation also noted that it remained unclear who originally recorded and circulated the footage with the false narrative or whether Namit had any role in making it viral.

The episode serves as a reminder that viral videos can be stripped of their original context and used to create sensational stories. In this case, a community visit involving an international NGO team was presented online as a cross-border romance, despite the central claims about the couple and their planned wedding being false.