A new scam targets SBI customers with fake reward point expiry messages. The PIB warns against clicking on links or downloading files from these messages, emphasizing that SBI never sends such communications.

If you’ve received a text message claiming your SBI NetBanking reward points worth Rs 9,980 are about to expire, don’t fall for it. It’s a scam, and you’re not the only one getting these messages. The government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) has warned unsuspecting customers to be aware of a ‘SBI Rewards’ scam being used by fraudsters. "Never download unknown files or click on links," the PIB Fact Check account cautioned users in a tweet on social networking site X (previously known as Twitter).

The message usually reads something like: “Dear Value Customer, Your SBI NetBanking Reward Points (Rs 9980.00) will expire today! Now Redeem through REWARD App. Install & claim your reward by cash deposit in your account. Thankyou. Team – SBI.”

PIB in the statement alerted users on X: “Beware‼️ Did you also receive a message asking you to download & install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards?”

“PIB Fact Check: SBI NEVER sends links or APK files over SMS / WhatsApp. Never download unknown files or click on such links,” it added.

How to Stay Safe?

1. Avoid clicking on dubious links, particularly those that demand immediate action or promise prizes.

2. Avoid installing unidentified APK files. The security on your phone can be circumvented by these files.

3. Check immediately with your bank. Use the official YONO app or give SBI customer service a call if you're unsure.

4. Make sure your financial applications have 2FA enabled. This provides an additional degree of protection.

5. Report these kinds of communications. You can utilise the Cybercrime Portal (cybercrime.gov.in) or forward the suspicious SMS to 1909.

According to a government assessment, people in India are "losing lakhs" as a result of "sophisticated" fraudulent schemes, and cyber fraud cases are increasing. According to official data, "digital arrest" scams cost Indians over Rs 120.3 crore in the first quarter of this year.