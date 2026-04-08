The Indian government has denied viral claims that the Indian Air Force supported Israeli jets during a strike on Iran. PIB Fact Check called the claim fake and part of a disinformation campaign aimed at creating confusion. Authorities urged people not to share unverified content and to rely on official sources.

The Government of India has clarified that a viral claim about the Indian Air Force supporting Israeli jets is completely false. PIB Fact Check has said that reports claiming India helped Israeli aircraft during a strike on Iran are fake and misleading.

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Some social media accounts claimed that Israeli jets received refuelling and logistic support from the Indian Air Force’s Naliya airbase in Gujarat. The claim suggested that this support was given during a recent Israeli strike on Iran's Chabahar port.

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The post also mentioned that the airbase is located in Gujarat’s Kutch district, near the Sir Creek border area.

Government response and clarification

PIB Fact Check strongly rejected the claim. It said that the information being shared online is false and part of a planned attempt to spread confusion.

Officials described it as a case of disinformation aimed at creating tension.

The government also pointed out that such claims are being spread by certain propaganda accounts on social media platforms.

Warning against misinformation

Authorities have urged people not to share unverified information. They said that spreading such false news can create panic and harm public trust.

People have been advised to rely only on official sources for information related to the Indian Air Force.

For accurate updates, the government asked users to follow Indian Air Force official channels.

How to report fake news

The government has also shared ways to report misleading content. Citizens can report such posts through WhatsApp or email to the fact-check team.

Officials said that public cooperation is important to stop the spread of fake news.

The latest clarification makes it clear that India did not provide any support to Israeli jets in the reported strike. The government has called on people to stay alert and avoid sharing rumours.