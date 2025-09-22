The Department of Telecommunications clarified that TRAI does not lease land or issue these certificates. Only licensed providers install towers; citizens should verify their credentials before making any payments to avoid being defrauded.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has warned the public about fraudulent schemes involving mobile tower installations. Some companies, agencies, or individuals promise high monthly rent for allowing a mobile tower on your property, but then ask for money upfront in the form of security deposits, application fees, registration charges, stamp duty, or government taxes. After collecting the money, these fraudsters often disappear. Some even issue fake “No Objection Certificates” (NOCs) claiming to be from DoT, TRAI, or other government bodies.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Beware of Fake News

According to DoT, unscrupulous companies, agencies, and individuals have been duping people by demanding advance payments in the form of security deposits, application fees, registration charges, stamp duty, or government taxes. Victims often lose money when these fraudsters disappear, sometimes issuing fake “No Objection Certificates” (NOCs) claiming to be from DoT, TRAI, or other government bodies. DoT clarified that neither it nor TRAI is involved in leasing or renting premises for mobile towers, and officers do not issue any NOC for such installations. Towers are installed only by licensed Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) or Infrastructure Providers (IP-1). The public can verify their authenticity through the updated lists on the DoT website. Citizens are urged to check company credentials before entertaining any offer. Incidents of such fraud can be reported to local police authorities or the local office.

Scroll to load tweet…