The Assam assembly passed two major bills: the Satra Preservation Bill to protect cultural heritage and retrieve land from infiltrators, and the Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, which imposes jail terms of up to 10 years for offenders.

The Assam assembly on Thursday passed the Assam Satra Preservation and Development Commission Bill, 2025, for the protection, preservation, management, maintenance and regulation of the cultural heritage of the Satras and their lands for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto.

After the bill was passed, Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking to the reporters, stated that the Bill will focus on retrieving the land illegally occupied by the infiltrators in the state. "The Bill will definitely help to empower our culture...empower our civilisation, and also the eviction drive which is going on in several parts of the state...Through this Bill, we also try to get the land which was illegally occupied by the infiltrators...It will be our land...It will be our cultural hotspot," he said.

Assam passes Prohibition of Polygamy Bill

Meanwhile, the 'Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025 has also been passed by the Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday. The Bill proposes strict punishment, including a jail term of up to 10 years, for a second marriage.

Speaking at the assembly after the bill was tabled, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cited the example of Turkiye to justify the need for the bill. He said that the bill is "not against Islam" and urged people to back the bill and be a "true muslim." "Islam can't promote polygamy. If this bill passes, then you will get a chance to be a true Muslim. This bill is not against Islam. The true Islamic people will welcome this Act. Countries like Turkey have also banned Polygamy; there is an arbitration council in Pakistan...," Assam CM said.

The bill passed in the Assam Assembly prohibits and eliminates practices of polygamy and polygamous marriage in the state of Assam and matters connected therewith and incidental thereto.

The draft law will apply across the state, except in Sixth Schedule areas, and to the members of any Scheduled Tribe within the meaning of clause (25) of Article 366, read with Article 342 of the Constitution of India. The bill proposed a 7-year imprisonment for any offenders for unlawful polygamy and a 10-year imprisonment for concealing a previous marriage. (ANI)