This misinformation, which spread on platforms like WhatsApp, caused unnecessary public panic. The PIB issued a fact-check confirming the claim is completely false and that the Government of India has not introduced any such regulations.

Bengaluru: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that viral claims about the Government of India implementing new communication rules to monitor social media and phone calls are completely false. A message circulating widely on social media platforms alleges that the Government of India has introduced "new communication rules" that allow authorities to monitor citizens' social media activities and phone calls. The message has been shared extensively across WhatsApp, Facebook, and other platforms, causing unnecessary panic among users. The PIB, India's official government communication agency, has issued a fact check explicitly debunking this claim.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Why This Matters?

Such misinformation can have serious consequences for society and democratic discourse. False claims like these create unwarranted fear and anxiety among citizens who may believe their privacy is being violated without any legal basis. This type of fake news also erodes trust in legitimate government communications, making it harder for people to distinguish between actual policy announcements and fabricated stories. Misinformation spreads rapidly through social media, often reaching millions before it can be properly debunked by official sources. Additionally, these false narratives distract the public from genuine policy discussions and important issues that deserve attention and informed debate.

For authentic information about government policies and to verify viral claims, citizens should turn to official channels. Visit the official PIB website at pib.gov.in for press releases and fact checks. Follow @PIBFactCheck on social media platforms for regular updates on viral misinformation. Check MyGov.in for official government announcements and citizen engagement initiatives. If you have specific questions or need clarifications about any government-related claim, you can contact PIB's helpline for assistance.