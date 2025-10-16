While exceptions allow for extended service up to 65 for specific categories, such as certain medical professionals and specialists, this is not a blanket policy. The Government of India has not announced widespread change to its retirement rules.

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that there is no blanket increase in the retirement age to 65 years for all government employees. Claims circulating online suggesting a universal extension are fake. Under the Fundamental Rules (FR 56), the standard retirement age for Central Government employees remains 60 years. Employees retire at the end of the month in which they reach this age. “Several articles claim that the government has announced a new policy to increase the retirement age for public sector employees to 65 years. This claim is fake. The Government of India has not announced any such decision,” read a social media post by PIB.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

What Are The Exceptions?

Certain categories, however, have specific provisions. Medical professionals in the Central Health Service, Indian Railways Medical Service, AYUSH, and related fields retire at 62 years, with the option to continue until 65 if they serve in teaching, clinical care, or public health programs. General Duty Medical Officers and specialists in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles retire at 65. Nursing faculty with an M.Sc. in Nursing may also continue until 65 provided they remain in teaching positions. Select senior administrative positions, such as Cabinet Secretary, Defence Secretary, and Foreign Secretary, may receive limited extensions beyond 60 years in exceptional circumstances. Extensions beyond 60 years are highly restricted and must be justified in writing; for instance, medical or scientific specialists may be extended up to 62 years in public interest, and eminent scientists of international stature may receive extensions up to 64 years. These extensions are not automatic.

The key takeaway is that the standard retirement age for Central Government employees remains 60 years, with extended service permitted only for specific categories under clearly defined conditions. Citizens are urged to verify government policies through official sources such as the Press Information Bureau website, ministry websites, official gazettes, and government press releases, as sharing unverified information can create confusion.