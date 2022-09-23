'Aao chale Bhajpa ke sath, kare Bihar ka vikash': BJP's new slogan as Amit Shah prepares ground for 2024 polls

This is Amit Shah's first trip to the state comes after chief minister Nitish Kumar parted ways with the BJP and joined hands with RJD, Congress and others to form a grand alliance government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Bihar on Friday to prepare the party to become a formidable force ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to counter the Mahagathbandhan government in the state.

The Bihar division of the BJP has created a new slogan inviting people to support the party for the advancement of the state in order to give the party more momentum. "Aao chale Bhajpa ke sath, Kare Bihar ka Vikash" (let's support BJP for the development of Bihar) is the party's new catchphrase.

For the first time in Bihar, Amit Shah will deliver a speech to the "Jan Bhavna Mahasabha" in the Seemanchal region. Districts in the Seemanchal region include Katihar, Araria, and Kishanganj.

Shah's travel to Bihar is in line with the BJP's plan to win the most seats possible in the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. On Friday at about noon, Amit Shah will give a speech to the "Jan Bhavna Mahasabha" at the Rangbhoomi Ground in Purnia. Prior to Shah's travel to the Seemanchal (bordering) districts of Bihar Purnia and Kishanganj districts, the BJP is in high gear.

The Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal have previously criticised the BJP for preparing a "Jan Bhavna Mahasabha" in the Seemanchal area.

Around 4 pm, Shah will meet with Bihar BJP MPs, MLAs, and former ministers at Kishanganj's Mata Gujri University. Around 5 pm, at Mata Gujri University, the Minister will preside over a meeting of the State Core Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Minister would pray at the Budhi Kali Mata Temple on Day 2 of his tour to the state at approximately 9.30 am Subhashpally Chowk in Kishanganj. Around 10.30 am, the Home Minister will visit Border outpost Fatehpur and officially open the BOP buildings for Fatehpur, Pekatola, Beria, Amgachi, and Raniganj.

At 3.30 p.m. at Mata Gujri University, the Home Minister will attend the "Sundar Subhumi" event held in honour of the ongoing "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations. Shah will blow the poll bugle in the state for the party gunning for big wins at the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

There are 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar out of which 17 are presently held by the BJP while JD(U) has 16 seats. Further, Lok Janshakti Party has six seats and Congress has one seat.