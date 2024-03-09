Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Explained: Rahul Gandhi's economic mapping agenda

    Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced plans for 'economic mapping' and a caste census ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with the aim of reshaping reservation policies to ensure proper representation for all sections of society.

    Explained Rahul Gandhi's economic mapping agenda
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 3:04 PM IST

    Ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi unveiled his party's plans for 'economic mapping' and caste census, aiming to reshape reservation policies if Congress comes to power after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He emphasized that this initiative would abolish the 50 per cent reservation cap, ensuring proper representation and rights for all sections of society.

    Addressing Economic Disparity

    The Former Congress president took to X to pose critical questions about poverty and social demographics. He asked, "Have we ever paused to consider who constitutes the impoverished, their numbers, and their living conditions? Isn't it imperative to ascertain these details?" Gandhi cited the findings of a caste survey conducted in Bihar, revealing that a significant 88 percent of the impoverished populace hails from Dalit, tribal, backward, and minority communities.

    Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Gandhi emphasized that the Bihar data merely scratches the surface of the nationwide scenario. He lamented the lack of awareness regarding the living conditions of the country's underprivileged population. In response, he announced two pivotal initiatives: a comprehensive caste census and economic mapping. These steps, he asserted, would pave the way for the removal of the 50 percent reservation cap, aiming to ensure equitable opportunities for all sections of society.

    Significance of Economic Mapping

    Highlighting the importance of economic mapping, Gandhi emphasized that it would provide crucial insights into the living conditions of the country's underprivileged population. By combining caste enumeration with economic mapping, the Congress aims to remove the 50 percent reservation limit, ensuring equitable distribution of opportunities and resources.

    Empowering the Marginalized

    Gandhi portrayed caste enumeration as a fundamental right that would enable the formulation of targeted policies and schemes for the welfare of the poor. He asserted that such initiatives would alleviate the struggles faced by marginalized communities, enabling them to access education, employment, and healthcare services more easily.

    With the Lok Sabha elections expected to take place in May-June 2024, political parties have intensified their preparations. The BJP and Congress have already released their initial lists of candidates, signaling the beginning of the electoral campaign as they vie for victory in the upcoming polls.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 3:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dressed in traditional attire, PM Modi unveils 125-feet statue of Lachit Borphukan in Assam (WATCH) gcw

    Dressed in traditional attire, PM Modi unveils 125-feet statue of Lachit Borphukan in Assam (WATCH)

    Viral video: Zomato introduces new dress code for women delivery personnel, internet reacts (WATCH) gcw

    Viral video: Zomato introduces new dress code for women delivery personnel, internet reacts (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-644 March 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-644 March 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra hug at temple, set off election buzz in Maharashtra (WATCH) gcw

    Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra hug at temple, set off election buzz in Maharashtra (WATCH)

    Kerala: Sidharthan case handed over to the CBI, Kerala CM's Office informs anr

    Sidharthan case handed over to the CBI, Kerala CM's Office informs

    Recent Stories

    cricket BCCI reveals why Jasprit Bumrah led India instead of Rohit Sharma on Day 3 of 5th Test against England osf

    BCCI reveals why Jasprit Bumrah led India instead of Rohit Sharma on Day 3 of 5th Test against England

    Dressed in traditional attire, PM Modi unveils 125-feet statue of Lachit Borphukan in Assam (WATCH) gcw

    Dressed in traditional attire, PM Modi unveils 125-feet statue of Lachit Borphukan in Assam (WATCH)

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani flaunts ample cleavage in shimmery blouse-take a look RBA

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani flaunts ample cleavage in shimmery blouse-take a look

    Viral video: Zomato introduces new dress code for women delivery personnel, internet reacts (WATCH) gcw

    Viral video: Zomato introduces new dress code for women delivery personnel, internet reacts (WATCH)

    Aadujeevitham Trailer OUT: Prithviraj Sukumaran's new avatar promises to be edge-of-the-seat survival thriller anr

    Aadujeevitham Trailer OUT: Prithviraj Sukumaran's new avatar promises to be edge-of-the-seat survival thriller

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon