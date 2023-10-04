Explained: How money laundering allegations rocked Mahadev online betting app

Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal are the alleged key figures behind the Mahadev Online Book Betting application, which is accused of making way to illegal betting websites. The app is currently under investigation by the ED and various state police departments.

In a series of events surrounding the Mahadev Online Gambling App, an intriguing mix of opulence, entertainment, and alleged financial irregularities has come to the forefront. Here, let's deep dive into the scandal, shedding light on the involvement of Bollywood celebrities, extravagant weddings, and an ongoing money laundering investigation.

Let us also take a look at how the Mahadev online gambling app has captured attention not only for its questionable operations but also for its connections to the glittering world of Indian cinema.

1. The money laundering probe and lavish wedding:

Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the primary promoters of the Mahadev online gambling app, is under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged money laundering in connection with the app. The ED revealed that Chandrakar spent a staggering Rs 200 crore on his luxurious wedding in the UAE, where his family members arrived in private jets from Nagpur.

The wedding, held in February 2023, reportedly featured performances by Bollywood celebrities.

2. Celebrities at the lavish wedding:

Several Bollywood celebrities, including singers, dancers, and actors, attended Chandrakar's wedding in the UAE. The guest list included renowned figures like Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ali Asgar, Vishal Dadlani, Tiger Shroff, Elli AvrRam, Bharti Singh, Sunny Leone, Bhagyashree, Kriti Kharbanda, Neha Kakkar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Krushna Abhishek.

These celebrities were reportedly paid for their performances at the wedding, and the ED is likely to summon them to inquire about the payments they received.

3. Ranbir Kapoor's involvement:

On October 4, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was summoned by the ED in connection with the online betting app case. Kapoor, a social media influencer for the app, allegedly received payments for promotional activities. He is scheduled to appear before the probe agency on October 10.

4. Mahadev online book app scandal:

Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal are the alleged key figures behind the Mahadev Online Book Betting application, which is accused of making way to illegal betting websites. The app is currently under investigation by the ED and various state police departments.

5. Money laundering network:

The ED has made significant progress in identifying individuals involved in money laundering operations related to the online booking app. Vikash Chhaparia, based in Kolkata, was found to oversee hawala-related activities for the app. Chhaparia and his associate, Govind Kedia, utilized various entities to make substantial investments in the Indian stock market through the Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) route.

As a result, cash derivatives and other securities valued at Rs 236.3 crore have been frozen by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002.

This scandal has not only exposed significant financial irregularities but also raised questions about the involvement of Bollywood celebrities in promoting such platforms.