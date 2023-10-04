Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED on October 6 in connection with Mahadev betting app case

    Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on October 6 in connection with an online betting case. Several Bollywood actors and singers are under the Enforcement Directorate's scanner for their involvement in the Mahadev online betting case.
     

    Mahadev betting app case Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by Enforcement Directorate on October 6 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 3:53 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is now anticipating the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, was called by the Enforcement Directorate on October 6 in connection with the Mahadev Betting fraud. Several other Bollywood celebrities are also reportedly under the ED scanner.

    Several Bollywood actors and singers are under the probe agency's scanner for their involvement in the Mahadev online betting case. The Enforcement Directorate is also looking into their participation at Sourabh Chandrakar, the marketer of the Mahadev app,'s wedding and success celebration in the UAE in February of this year.

    Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, at least 15 to 20 celebrities are under ED scanner.  Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ali Azgar, Vishal Dadlani, Tiger Shroff, Neha Kakkar, Elli Avram, Bharti Singh, Sunny Leone, Bhagyashree, Pulkit, Kirti Khabanda, Nushrat Bharucha, and Krishna Abhishek are among the celebrities on the list.

    Mahadev Book app, an online betting platform, is being probed by the ED and police departments of several states.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 3:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Cabinet meeting held at CM Office today; Here are key highlights rkn

    Kerala: Cabinet meeting held at CM Office today; Here are key highlights

    Trains at a glance: Railway time table 2023 out, check what's new

    Trains at a glance: Railway time table 2023 out, check what's new

    Sikkim shuts schools in flood-hit districts till October 8 following cloudburst AJR

    Sikkim shuts schools in flood-hit districts till October 8 following cloudburst

    Sikkim flash floods: Three dead, seven rescued in Singtam after cloudburst AJR

    Sikkim flash floods: Three dead, seven rescued in Singtam after cloudburst

    Pro Khalistan slogans deface govt office walls in Dharamshala ahead of World Cup matches AJR

    Pro-Khalistan slogans deface govt office walls in Dharamshala ahead of World Cup matches

    Recent Stories

    Natural energy booster to immunity support: 7 benefits of Honey ATG EAI

    Natural energy booster to immunity support: 7 benefits of Honey

    6 harmful effects of shampooing twice a week RKK

    6 harmful effects of shampooing twice a week

    Eat these before bed to cure insomnia

    Eat these before bed to cure insomnia

    Hockey Asian Games 2023: India Secures final berth with impressive 5-3 victory over South Korea in Hockey semifinals osf

    Asian Games 2023: India Secures final berth with impressive 5-3 victory over South Korea in Hockey semifinals

    Koffee With Karan Season 8: Karan Johar drops in teaser, show to stream from THIS date RKK

    Koffee With Karan Season 8: Karan Johar drops in teaser, show to stream from THIS date

    Recent Videos

    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon