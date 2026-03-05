Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra accused the Siddaramaiah government of pushing the state towards bankruptcy with repeated price hikes on fuel and electricity to fund its five guarantees, calling it a severe crisis for the state.

BJP Slams Congress Govt Over Price Hikes

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President BY Vijayendra on Thursday targeted the Congress-led government headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and stated that the chief minister has repeatedly 'gone back to price hikes.' State BJP President BY Vijayendra, while speaking to ANI, said, "Congress government headed by CM Siddaramaiah is unable to raise the resources to fulfil its promises, that is, five guarantees, because of which, since the last three years, the chief minister has repeatedly gone back to price hikes."

"It started with the petrol and diesel prices, then essential commodities; those prices were also hiked, and now electricity prices have also been hiked. This clearly indicates that the most experienced chief minister, who is going to present his 17th budget, is unable to raise the resources to fulfil his promises, because of which Karnataka has already headed for bankruptcy, and Karnataka is in severe crisis," Vijayendra added.

Siddaramaiah Advocates for Cooperative Federalism

On the other hand, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressing strong support for a renewed national conversation on Union-State relations, underscoring the importance of cooperative federalism in India's constitutional framework. In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said, "I have written to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin expressing Karnataka's strong support for a renewed national conversation on Union-State relations. Federalism is not a political demand - it is part of the basic structure of our Constitution. Over the years, increasing centralisation in fiscal and legislative matters has disturbed the delicate balance envisioned by our Constitution makers. States must have the authority and fiscal space to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to them."

He further stressed that India's strength lies in "cooperative federalism, constitutional trust, and respect for diversity," and added, "I will urge the Union Government to provide an institutional platform - such as a revitalised Inter-State Council - for all States to deliberate and restore balance in our federal structure. Karnataka stands ready to engage constructively in strengthening India's democratic and federal framework."

Metro Fare Hike Blamed on State's Finances

Earlier in February, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said, "Over the past few days, the state government has repeatedly blamed the centre for the repeated fare hikes on the Bengaluru metro. Today, I wore a t-shirt that clearly states the argument the state government and its authorities made before the fare fixation committee."

"Karnataka government officials demanded an upward revision of fares due to the state government's financial position. They also requested that we initiate an automatic annual fare revision process... Because the state is in a weak financial position today, it cannot continue providing the shadow cash support it had been providing for years. They requested that the Fare Fixation Committee not only revise the price upward but also implement an annual automatic fare-fixation formula," Tejasvi Surya added. (ANI)