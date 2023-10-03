Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Over Rs 200 crore cryptocurrency fraud in Himachal Pradesh; mastermind on the run

    The operation involved enticing investors with promises of high returns, employing a Ponzi-style structure, and manipulating cryptocurrency prices. A special investigation team has been formed to address the issue, with arrests and charges filed against some individuals involved

    Over Rs 200 crore cryptocurrency fraud in Himachal Pradesh; mastermind on the run
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 7:48 AM IST

    The elusive mastermind behind a cryptocurrency fraud operation, which may have duped thousands of individuals across Himachal Pradesh out of more than Rs 200 crore since the peak of the crypto craze in 2018, remains at large. This criminal syndicate enticed victims with promises of quick, substantial returns on their cryptocurrency investments, meticulously establishing a network of investors.

    Initially, these investors were enticed to bring in more participants, ensnaring them in a Ponzi-style scheme. Independent MLA Hoshyar Singh raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha, estimating that the amount swindled from individuals in Kangra and Hamirpur alone exceeded Rs 200 crore. In response to Singh's assembly address, a special investigation team was assembled to probe the matter.

    The exact extent of the fraud remains undetermined, as Deputy Inspector General of Police Abhishek Dhullar, who leads the SIT, disclosed that the perpetrators employed misinformation, deceit, and intimidation to maintain control over their scheme. They continued extracting funds from unsuspecting investors by manipulating coin prices. 

    Their initial cryptocurrency, known as 'Korvio Coin' or KRO coins, charged buyers an initial activation fee and promised substantial returns. Over the course of five years, these fraudsters utilized three to four different cryptocurrencies.

    Cryptocurrency, a digital medium of exchange operating on a decentralized blockchain network, free from central authorities such as governments or banks, served as the backdrop for their activities. Once investors activated their accounts, they were encouraged to recruit new participants into the scheme.

    The criminals adopted a Ponzi scheme model, where returns to earlier investors were paid from capital contributed by new investors rather than legitimate profits. Investors were incentivized to continue recruiting new members, perpetuating a cycle where fresh investments funded returns to earlier investors, who then became advocates for the scheme.

    To enhance their scheme, the scammers created counterfeit websites to promote their coins and manipulate their values. They later introduced a new coin named 'DGT Coin,' deliberately driving down its price after a significant number of individuals had purchased it, leading to a major scam.

    The culprits consistently unveiled new coins and investment plans under various company names, such as 'Hypenext' and 'Aglobal,' each time marketing them as fresh investment opportunities.

    Police received approximately 50 complaints of such fraud in the current year alone. Their investigation revealed common elements and individuals involved in these fraudulent operations, according to SP Cyber Crime Rohit Malpani. Consequently, five individuals have been apprehended and charged in connection with these scams, resulting in eight FIRs being filed.

    Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu expressed confidence in nearing the apprehension of the cryptocurrency scam ringleaders in Himachal Pradesh. 

    Authorities have begun mapping their assets and conducting financial investigations. Kundu also cautioned the public against falling victim to cryptocurrency fraudsters, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and scepticism in this evolving financial landscape.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 7:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was Harpal Randhawa, the Indian Billionaire killed In Zimbabwe plane crash?

    Who was Harpal Randhawa, the Indian Billionaire killed In Zimbabwe plane crash?

    24 patients, including 12 newborns, die in Maharashtra hospital in a day; sparks massive concern snt

    24 patients, including 12 newborns, die in Maharashtra hospital in a day; sparks massive concern

    ISIS Terror Plot: 3 suspects are engineers, expert bomb-makers

    ISIS Terror Plot: 3 suspects are engineers, expert bomb-makers

    Centre fact-checks West Bengal govt on rural development, claims crores siphoned off through fake MNREGA job cards

    Centre fact-checks West Bengal govt on rural development, claims crores siphoned off through fake MNREGA cards

    Bihar caste-based survey Explained: Key takeaways from the data

    Bihar Caste-based Survey Explained: The New Equations

    Recent Stories

    7 Offbeat places to explore in Himachal Pradesh this october SHG EAI

    7 Offbeat places to explore in Himachal Pradesh this october

    Here how you can manage your stress and keep cardiovascular diseases at bay RBA

    Here's how you can manage your stress and keep cardiovascular diseases at bay

    Daily Horoscope for October 3 2023 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Capricorn Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 3, 2023: Good day for Gemini, Cancer; be careful Sagittarius

    Numerology Prediction for October 3 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 3, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Who was Harpal Randhawa, the Indian Billionaire killed In Zimbabwe plane crash?

    Who was Harpal Randhawa, the Indian Billionaire killed In Zimbabwe plane crash?

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon