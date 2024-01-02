Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi inaugurates ambitious Rs 20,000 crore development plan for Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu

    Upon his arrival in Tiruchirappalli, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by state Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi. During his visit, he actively participated in the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University.

    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

    In a significant development push for Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (January 2) inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple projects amounting to over Rs 20,000 crore across sectors like aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping, and higher education.

    Among the notable inaugurations is the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport, a two-level structure built at a cost exceeding Rs 1100 crore. The Prime Minister's Office highlighted its impressive capacity to cater to over 44 lakh passengers annually and up to 3,500 during peak hours. An official statement from the PMO emphasized the terminal's incorporation of cutting-edge facilities for passenger convenience.

    Upon his arrival in Tiruchirappalli, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by state Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi. During his visit, he actively participated in the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University.

    Delivering his address at the ceremony, the Prime Minister drew inspiration from the 'Puthiyathor Ulagam Seivom' Tamil verses authored by poet Bharathidasan, the university's namesake. He conveyed the essence of these verses, emphasizing the pursuit of creating a bold and innovative world, which also reflects the university's motto.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 1:03 PM IST
