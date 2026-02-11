The Indian Air Force will hold Exercise Vayu Shakti in Pokhran on Feb 27, displaying its strength with over 120 assets. The drill will feature glimpses of Operation Sindoor, precise targeting, and showcase offensive and defensive capabilities.

The Indian Air Force will hold Exercise Vayu Shakti in Pokhran, Rajasthan, on 27 February. During the exercise, the strength of the Indian Air Force will be on full display, and glimpses of Operation Sindoor will also be showcased. More than 120 defence assets will be displayed, including fighter jets, aircraft, and helicopters.

Exercise Highlights and Safety Measures

Briefing the media about the Exercise in Delhi on Wednesday, Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor said that, "We are going to get glimpses of precise targeting. A target will be earmarked, Aircraft will drop the weapons and target will be engaged. " Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor also clarified that, "As people will be seated close to the targets, we will not undertake BrahMos or other long range missiles in same profiles that we carried out during operation Sindoor. But the effect on the ground will be visible. For the first time, two new weapons will be showcased and number of indigenous weapons will be higher."

Participating Assets and Scale of Operation

Sharing the details of Defence Assets, Wing Commander AB Vasane said that, "77 Fighters, 43 Helicopters and 8 Transport aircraft's will take part in Exercise Vayu Shakti. Fighter Aircrafts such as Rafale, Tejas, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, Jaguar, Mirage-2000; Helicopters including Apache, MI-17, MI-17 V5, Chinook, LCH, ALH and Transport Air Crafts C-17, C-295 and C-130J will be part of the exercise. Akash, Spyder, L-70 and Special Forces will provide Combat Support."

Wing Commander AB Vasane further said that, "From Indian Army, M-777, L-70 and troops of Para SG will also take part in the exercise. During the exercise 277 weapons and 11,835 Kg explosives will be used. For this exercise, Aircraft and Fighter planes will take off from Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Uttarlai, Jodhpur and well as from Hindan and Vadodara.

Demonstrating IAF's Combat Preparedness

The objective of this Exercise is to demonstrate capabilities and Combat preparedness of Indian Air Force and to Instil confidence in citizens and to Motivate youth to join the Air Force." The exercise will showcase offensive and defensive capabilities, including day/night operations. The IAF will demonstrate the capability to deliver weapons with long-range, precision, and conventional accuracy, on time and with devastating effect. (ANI)