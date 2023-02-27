Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP MLA murder case: Key accused in witness' killing shot dead in encounter

    On Friday, Umesh Pal, who was the key witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, was shot dead at his residence in Prayagraj. He was shot dead by an unidentified man while he was getting out of the backseat of a Hyundai Creta SUV in Prayagraj.

    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 6:20 PM IST

    A man, who was an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter by UP Police in Prayagraj's Nehru Park. The accused has been identified as Arbaz.

    It is reportedly said that the accused, Arbaz, was shot in the chest during the police encounter in Nehru Park at Dhoomangunj. A constable was injured in the encounter while an inspector, Rajesh Maurya, was shot in the hand.

    Arbaz was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

    "On 24/2/23, Arbaz, accused of the brutal murder of witness Umesh Pal, has been declared dead in the hospital after being injured in an encounter in Prayagraj with @prayagraj_pol. UPPolice will take strict action against mafias and criminals under the policy of zero tolerance," Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order, said.

    Pal was rushed to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment. Pal's autopsy report revealed that he was shot seven times.

    CCTV footage show Umesh Pal and one of his two police bodyguards getting out of the SUV when suddenly a man came from behind and shot him. Umesh Pal, who appeared to be injured, ran towards an alley with the attacker in pursuit while his bodyguards lay injured on the road. The attacker shot him there for a final time before fleeing.

    Umesh Pal was taken to a local hospital, where he died during treatment, the police said.

    "The incident happened right outside Umesh Pal's home. So far it has been confirmed that two bombs were thrown and he was fired at by a small firearm," Prayagraj police chief Ramit Sharma told reporters.

