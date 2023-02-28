Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Trinamool Congress official Twitter account 'compromised', confirms Derek O'Brien

    TMC leader Derek O'Brien confirmed that his party's website has been hacked. The TMC MP said the matter has been taken up with Twitter.

    Trinamool Congress official Twitter account 'compromised', confirms Derek O'Brien AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

    The official Twitter account of Trinamool Congress was on Tuesday (February 28) "compromised". In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien said the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue.

    "The official Twitter handle of the All India Trinamool Congress has been compromised. We are in touch with officials from Twitter who are working to rectify the issue. They have assured us of prompt action," O'Brien, who is also the leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha, said.

    The hackers changed the name of the All India Trinamool Congress' official Twitter account to 'Yuga Labs'.

    "Food is a symbol of UNITY, COMMUNITY, and IDENTITY. Under the Anchal'e Ek Din initiative, in order to foster unity and discuss the different concerns facing the people, our leaders shared a hearty lunch with the locals and community influencers," a tweet by Yuga labs read.

    In April last year, the Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was hacked. UP CMO (@CMOfficeUP) Twitter account has four million followers at present.

    The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter". Also, a cartoonist picture was used as a profile picture on the UP CMO account.

    The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account.

    Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Kanye West were among those who were targeted in the mass hack and tweets requesting donations in cryptocurrency were posted from their accounts.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2023, 10:09 AM IST
