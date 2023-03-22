Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Excise policy case: Delhi court sends Manish Sisodia to Judicial Custody till April 5; check details

    The AAP leader was produced before Special Judge MK Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Courts on expiry of custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED). He is already in judicial custody in the corruption case being probed by the CBI.

    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    A Delhi Court on Wednesday (March 22) remanded former Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia to judicial custody in a money laundering case connected to the national capital's excise policy of 2021-22.

    The AAP leader was produced before Special Judge MK Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Courts on expiry of custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED). He is already in judicial custody in the corruption case being probed by the CBI.

    "We will send him to judicial custody till April 5," Judge Nagpal said. The court had earlier noted that Sisodia played a key role in every state's formulation and execution of excise policy and that his arrest in the money laundering register was justified when remanding him to ED custody.

    ED has alleged that the excise policy was implemented as part of a conspiracy to give wholesale business profit of 12 percent to certain private companies. It has said that such a stipulation was not mentioned in the minutes of meetings of the Group of Ministers (GoM).

    The central agency also submitted that there was a conspiracy which was coordinated by Vijay Nair and other individuals along with South Group to give extraordinary profit margin to wholesalers.

    On destruction of evidence, ED has said that Sisodia destroyed 14 phones out of which only two were recovered. It was also submitted that the AAP leader used sim cards and phones which were purchased in the name of other individuals.

