Amritpal Singh manhunt enters day 5, Uttarakhand Police keeps close watch on India-Nepal border

The police kept searching for these criminals across the district, City Superintendent of Police Manoj Katyal said. "Following information from their Punjab counterparts that Singh and his associates were trying to flee the country, the police launched a search operation in Uttarakhand," he said.

The Uttarakhand Police is conducting a combined operation at gurdwaras, hotels and in areas on the Indo-Nepal border in Udham Singh Nagar district in search of radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his associates, who are on the run after the Punjab Police launched a crackdown against them.

Intelligence agencies are also monitoring the situation. A close vigil is being kept on the India-Nepal border so that he does not escape to Nepal through here, the police said. The police have also put up posters to inform residents that Singh and his aides are wanted in Punjab.

Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill claimed that the pro-Khalistan leader used several vehicles and changed his outfits while he was fleeing the police net during the crackdown on Saturday. He also said a Brezza car, in which Amritpal Singh fled, has been recovered by the police.

He further said the Arms Act has been invoked against the four people who helped him. "An important fact has come to light that Amritpal Singh, after fleeing, visited the Gurudwara in Nangal Ambian village (in Jalandhar district) and changed his clothes before fleeing again. This came to be known in questioning of the four people who have been nabbed."