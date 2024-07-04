'Excellent meeting with our champions': PM Modi after interaction with T20 WC-winning Indian team; read post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the T20 World Cup 2024-winning Indian cricket team at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, celebrating their triumphant return on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the T20 World Cup 2024-winning Indian cricket team at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, celebrating their triumphant return on Thursday. Following the meeting, PM Modi expressed his excitement and pride in a post on X: "An excellent meeting with our Champions! Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament."

Also read: 'True leader': PM Modi praised for holding Rohit, Dravid's hands instead of T20 WC 2024 trophy during photo op

The victorious team returned home to a euphoric reception despite monsoon showers and heavy security. Hundreds of fans gathered outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport, holding placards and waving the national flag, celebrating India's seven-run victory over South Africa in the final held in Bridgetown on Saturday.

The players, still weary from their journey, were welcomed with exuberant celebrations. Traditional Bhangra dancers and dhol welcomed the team as they arrived at ITC Maurya Sheraton, where the party atmosphere continued. Fans danced and celebrated alongside their cricketing heroes, highlighting cricket's passionate following in India.

A special Air India charter flight, AIC24WC (Air India Champions 24 World Cup), brought the team home after a delay caused by hurricane Beryl in Barbados. The flight arrived in Delhi early Thursday morning, met with heavy security to manage the crowd of enthusiastic fans.

Also read: India's T20 WC champions back home: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar & more dance to dhol beats (WATCH)

Among the crowd, star batter Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, and outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid received significant attention. The players, including Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant, acknowledged the fans with warm smiles, waves, and even flying kisses from pacer Mohammed Siraj. The atmosphere was electric, with fans expressing their joy and admiration for the team.

After the airport reception, the team proceeded to meet Prime Minister Modi at his residence. The two-hour meeting was a memorable interaction, where the Prime Minister congratulated the team on their outstanding achievement and discussed their experiences throughout the tournament. Modi's post on X reflected the significance of this meeting for both the team and the nation.

The celebrations will continue in Mumbai as the players prepare for an open bus victory parade in vibrant city. The parade will culminate in a grand felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, a special moment for Mumbaikar and team captain Rohit Sharma.

India's second T20 World Cup title and first ICC trophy in 11 years brought immense pride to the nation. The celebrations will undoubtedly be remembered as a testament to the team's hard work and dedication, and the unwavering support of their fans.

Latest Videos