The ED arrested ex-West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose in the municipality recruitment scam. He is accused of taking money to illegally recommend 150 candidates for jobs, with the ED tracing illicit flats and cash deposits linked to him.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested former West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose in connection with the alleged municipality recruitment scam linked to irregular appointments in the South Dum Dum Municipality, officials said.

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The arrest was made as part of the ED's ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in municipal recruitment processes, where large-scale manipulation in appointments is suspected.

According to ED sources, Bose is accused of illegally recommending nearly 150 candidates for various municipal posts in exchange for pecuniary benefits.

The agency believes that these appointments were not carried out through a fair or transparent process, but were instead influenced by financial transactions and personal recommendations, violating established recruitment norms.

ED Probe and Evidence Trail

The probe is being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). During the course of the investigation, the ED claimed to have identified direct proceeds of crime allegedly linked to Bose.

Properties as Quid Pro Quo

Officials said the agency has traced multiple flats allegedly acquired by Bose as part of quid pro quo arrangements for facilitating jobs for candidates. The properties are being treated as assets generated through illicit means and may be attached as part of the ongoing investigation.

Suspicious Cash Transactions

In addition to immovable assets, investigators have also identified substantial cash deposits in bank accounts allegedly linked to Bose. The ED suspects these transactions are connected to payments received in exchange for securing government jobs.

"Financial records and transaction trails are currently being examined to establish the full extent of the alleged money laundering network," officials said.

Wider Crackdown and Legal Proceedings

The arrest comes amid a broader crackdown by the central federal agency on recruitment-related irregularities in West Bengal, where multiple cases involving alleged corruption in public appointments have surfaced in recent years. The ED has been coordinating with other investigative bodies to piece together evidence and identify individuals involved in such practices.

Bose to be Produced in Court

Officials confirmed that Bose will be produced before a special PMLA court on Tuesday morning, where the agency is likely to seek his custodial remand for further interrogation. The ED is expected to question Bose in detail about the recruitment process, financial transactions, and the alleged beneficiaries of the scheme.

The case is likely to have significant political ramifications, as investigations continue to probe deeper into the alleged nexus between public officials and illegal recruitment practices. (ANI)