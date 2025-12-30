Former Bangladesh PM Begum Khaleda Zia passed away at 80 in Dhaka. Indian leaders Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi offered condolences, highlighting her significant contributions to her nation's democracy and India-Bangladesh relations.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia, remembering her role in the country's political journey. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said he was saddened by the death of the veteran Bangladeshi leader, who played an important role in shaping the nation's democratic landscape.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Begum Khaleda Zia. Over her long career in public life, she played a significant role in Bangladesh’s political journey. My heartfelt condolences to her family, supporters, and the people of Bangladesh. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 30, 2025

"Saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Begum Khaleda Zia. Over her long career in public life, she played a significant role in Bangladesh's political journey. My heartfelt condolences to her family, supporters, and the people of Bangladesh," he wrote on X.

PM Modi offers condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences on the passing of the former Bangladeshi Prime Minister. In his post, PM Modi said that as Bangladesh's first woman Prime Minister, Khaleda Zia made important contributions to the country's development and to India-Bangladesh relations. He added that her vision and legacy would continue to guide bilateral ties.

"As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, her important contributions towards the development of Bangladesh, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered. I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace," the PM added.

Khaleda Zia dies at 80 in Dhaka

Begum Khaleda Zia died on Tuesday morning while she was undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. She was 80.

According to a BNP statement on Facebook, Zia died at around 6 am (local time), shortly after the Fajr prayer."Khaleda Zia passed away at around 6:00 am, just after Fajr prayer," the BNP statement read. "We pray for the eternal peace of her soul and ask everyone to pray for her departed soul," it added.

Zia was admitted to the capital Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on November 23 with a lung infection. The former Prime Minister has been suffering from various physical ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications, for a long time, and earlier this month, she was sent to London for advanced medical treatment for her ailments.

This morning a large crowd gathered outside the hospital even as Begum Zia's son and Acting Chairman of the BNP, Tarique Rahman, arrived to pay his respects to his late mother.

'Irreparable loss for the country': Muhammad Yunus

Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, expressed his profound grief over the death of former Prime Minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, describing her as a "great guardian" of the nation and a towering figure in Bangladesh's democratic history.

In a condolence message posted on X, Yunus said he was "deeply saddened and grief-stricken" by the passing of the three-time former Prime Minister, noting that her death marked an irreparable loss for the country.

"Begum Khaleda Zia was not merely the leader of a political party; she represented an important chapter in the history of Bangladesh," the message read, adding that her long political struggle and the deep public sentiment associated with her leadership would be remembered with respect. (ANI)