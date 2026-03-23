Former AP Minister Ambati Rambabu complained to Guntur SP over a Jan 31 attack on his residence. He alleged an attempt on his life, slammed police for filing weak charges, and held Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar responsible for the incident.

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Ambati Rambabu on Monday submitted a written complaint to Guntur District SP Vakul Jindal regarding the attack on his residence and vehicles. He raised the issue during the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) program held in Guntur.

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Allegations of Police Inaction

Speaking to reporters, Ambati Rambabu said that he had given representations to the SP regarding the attack on him that took place on January 31. He also stated that he would submit a complaint to the DGP. He alleged that his house was attacked, his vehicles were damaged, and there was an attempt on his life.

Rambabu criticised the police for failing to take action despite the severity of the incident. He said that no proper cases were initially registered, and only after his complaint, a case was filed on February 2nd. He further alleged that the police registered minor sections that allow bail within seven years, enabling the accused to secure bail easily. He questioned whether the accused even appeared at the police station. He also claimed that the Pattabhipuram CI (Circle Inspector) did not invoke appropriate sections and instead filed weaker charges. He accused the police of failing to control the situation during the attack on his residence.

Details of the Attack and Accusations

Holding Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar responsible for the incident, Ambati Rambabu strongly criticised him. This comes after a large number of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists gathered outside Ambati Rambabu's house on Saturday night (January 31). The group allegedly damaged his residence and office, vandalised vehicles parked on the premises, and set some of them on fire.

Police Response and Security Measures

Following the incident, police stepped up security in the area to prevent any further trouble. Acting on the directions of Guntur District Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, additional police personnel were deployed at Ambati Rambabu's residence and office located in the Vikas Nagar area. (ANI)