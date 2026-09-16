Former TN Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was directed to appear for an inquiry on Sep 18 after a CCB search at his home. The probe is linked to a Rs 100 crore bribery complaint related to private schools. Mahesh calls it politically motivated.

The Central Crime Branch police have directed former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to appear in person for an inquiry on September 18, following a search at his residence in Anna Nagar, Thennur, Tiruchirappalli.

CCB Conducts 8-Hour Search

The search conducted at the former minister’s residence by more than 20 Central Crime Branch personnel, which began at around 7.40 am, concluded at around 3.40 pm. Police searched all the rooms in the house and also examined the car belonging to Anbil Mahesh, which was taken inside the premises.

Probe into Rs 100 Crore Bribery Allegation

The search was reportedly carried out in connection with a complaint alleging that up to Rs 100 crore had been collected by promising to facilitate government permissions, permanent recognition and other statutory approvals for private schools. The Central Crime Branch has registered a case and is investigating the allegations. P.T. Arasakumar, president of a private schools association, has already been arrested in connection with the case. The searches are reportedly being intensified following the investigation conducted with him.

Police are said to have seized certain documents during the search. According to Anbil Mahesh, some documents related to Class 10 and Class 12 examination results during his tenure as School Education Minister, as well as documents maintained during his visits to various districts for inspections, were taken by the police.

Anbil Mahesh Alleges Political Motivation

Speaking to reporters after the search, Anbil Mahesh said he would fully cooperate with the inquiry and appear before the Central Crime Branch on September 18. He alleged that the search was politically motivated and said it was being carried out to divert attention from his recent political statements. He also alleged that searches were being conducted against those who questioned the government in the Assembly.

Anbil Mahesh further criticised the government over its proposal to construct a new Secretariat building at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore and questioned the manner in which the existing Secretariat building constructed during former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s tenure was being utilised.

He said he would appear before the police on September 18, provide his response and then travel to Dharapuram to participate in election-related work. “I will fully cooperate with the investigation. We have nothing to hide and are not afraid,” he said. He also alleged that the police should conduct the inquiry properly and not pressure individuals to name others during questioning.

Anbil Mahesh said he would approach the court if any false case was registered and asserted that he would establish the truth through legal means. He also alleged that similar actions had been taken against former Minister K.N. Nehru after he raised questions in the Assembly and criticised the government over the handling of other political issues. “I see this search as an act of helplessness,” Anbil Mahesh said.

(ANI)