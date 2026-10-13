A British traveller named Mia Nicole reviewed her Vande Bharat journey from Delhi to Varanasi. She said the train surprised her with its luxury and food.

A traveller from England named Mia Nicole took her first journey on the Vande Bharat Express, aiming to show a different side of India. She said she wanted to highlight the country's luxury rather than its cheap trains. Her review video has since gone viral.

Nicole boarded the Vande Bharat from Delhi to Varanasi. At New Delhi Railway Station, she was seen walking towards the platform before running excitedly towards the train with her friend. Both appeared delighted as they settled into their seats.

As food was served on board, Nicole tasted the items and shared her reactions, which were visible through her expressions. She said, "This train surprised me." At the end of the meal, she was served ice cream, which concluded the viral clip.

In the video, Nicole also praised the train. "Everyone always shows India's cheapest trains, but look how wonderful this one is!" she said.

Nicole is a traveller from England who has visited around 15 to 17 countries. Besides India, she has toured the USA (Hawaii), Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, China, South Korea, Singapore, Japan, Greece, Sri Lanka, Laos, Maldives, Vietnam, Thailand, Hong Kong, Philippines, and Nepal. She documents her experiences and shares them on social media.

Users commenting on her video wrote, "Finally, a foreigner who came to India with a budget!" One user commented, "Finally, a tourist whose budget is a little higher, haha! Thank you for showing this side of India too." Another user said, "A foreigner with more than 10 dollars."

The video has drawn widespread attention, with many appreciating Nicole for showcasing a more premium travel experience in India.