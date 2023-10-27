Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Even if religion allows...': Government employees in Assam not entitled to second marriage

    The same rule applies to female government employees, who are also required to seek government permission for a second marriage if their husband is alive. This policy came into immediate effect, introducing stringent regulations regarding second marriages among government employees.

    In a significant move, the Assam government has introduced strict regulations for its employees, prohibiting second marriages without prior government approval, even if their personal religious laws permit it. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that Assam government employees must obtain the state government's permission for a second marriage, irrespective of their religion's stance on bigamy.

    Addressing the issue, the Chief Minister said, "Even if a religion allows you to have a second marriage, then also you have to seek state government's permission." He further explained that disputes over pension rights had arisen in cases where both surviving spouses fought for the deceased employee's benefits.

    These instructions were issued to Assam government employees through an office memorandum on October 20, emphasizing that no government servant with a living spouse can contract another marriage without prior government consent. This directive applies even if the employee's personal religious laws allow for multiple marriages.

    The same rule applies to female government employees, who are also required to seek government permission for a second marriage if their husband is alive. This policy came into immediate effect, introducing stringent regulations regarding second marriages among government employees.

    Earlier this year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed the government's intention to immediately ban polygamy in the state. He mentioned plans to introduce a bill in the Assembly's next session, aiming to address the issue of polygamy and provide legal clarity. The state government also sought public opinion on a proposed law to eliminate polygamy in Assam.

    An expert committee was established to assess the legislative competence of the Assam Assembly to enact a law prohibiting polygamy. The committee's report confirmed that the state legislature possessed the authority to enforce such a ban, marking a significant step in addressing the issue of multiple marriages in Assam.

