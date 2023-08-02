'Even if I go to jail, there will be new revelations': Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha

As the controversy escalates, Gudha has been vocal about his refusal to bow to pressure and issue an apology. He claimed that others, including Randhawa, have also called for an apology, but he remains steadfast in his stance against the government.

Former Rajasthan minister and Congress leader, Rajendra Gudha, has claimed that the controversial 'red diary' holds significant evidence of corruption within the Ashok Gehlot-led government. Despite facing potential arrest, Gudha asserted that if he were to go to jail, the diary would still reveal new corruption revelations concerning the Rajasthan Cricket Association and other areas.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Gudha said, "Even if I go to jail, there will be new revelations in the diary. Corruption details are there in this diary." He accused the state government of attempting to fabricate false cases against him and applying pressure to force him to issue a public apology to Congress.

The 'red diary,' which Gudha brandished during a session in Vidhan Sabha last month, allegedly contains explosive evidence of corrupt practices by the Ashok Gehlot government. Gudha was removed from his position as a state minister after questioning the government's stance on women's safety, further fueling the controversy surrounding the 'red diary.'

According to Gudha, the diary not only highlights corruption within the state government but also implicates the Rajasthan Cricket Association in dubious dealings. The possibility of the diary exposing more damning details even after his potential arrest indicates the seriousness of the allegations and the potential impact it may have on the state's political landscape.

The 'red diary' has become a focal point in Rajasthan politics, with both the ruling party and opposition using it as a political tool to gain an advantage. As the situation unfolds, there is growing curiosity among the public and political circles about the contents of the diary and the potential implications it may have on the state's governance and reputation.