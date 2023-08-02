Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Red alert: IMD warns of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh

    A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal led to heavy rainfall in Odisha, causing flooding in several low-lying areas. In response to the situation, the authorities took precautionary measures and announced the temporary closure of educational institutions in more than 12 districts to ensure the safety of students and staff.

    Red alert: IMD warns of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 5:34 PM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert,' signaling the prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. According to the weather forecast, the state is bracing for heavy to very heavy and even extremely heavy rainfall on August 3. Additionally, East Madhya Pradesh is expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday, as stated by the IMD.

    With the red alert in place, the weather office has cautioned about the likelihood of localized flooding in various areas of Madhya Pradesh due to the heavy rainfall. As a precautionary measure, the IMD has urged people to avoid venturing into regions prone to waterlogging and to stay away from vulnerable structures during this period.

    Nuh violence: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces compensation for losses; check details

    In a related development, Odisha has also received a red alert warning from the IMD. The forecast indicates that heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by extremely heavy showers, is expected on August 2 in the state.

    As monsoon intensifies across the region, these alerts serve as essential reminders for residents and authorities to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure safety amid the heavy rainfall and potential weather-related hazards.

    Taking to Twitter, IMD said, "Prepare for Intense Rainfall! On 2nd August, Odisha is expected to receive Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall, with the possibility of Extremely Heavy downpour exceeding 204.4 mm. Stay safe!"

    According to reports, Odisha witnessed an average rainfall of 83.8 mm over the past 24 hours, with the highest recorded at 390.6 mm in Boudh block. The intensity of the downpour was significant, as at least four blocks experienced more than 300 mm of rain, 17 blocks received over 200 mm, and 68 blocks recorded rainfall between 100 and 200 mm.

    'Had no intention of hurting religious sentiment…' Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer on controversial remark

    The heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding posed challenges to the region's transportation system. A goods train in Angul district derailed between Handapa and Bainda after a boulder fell on the engine earlier in the day.

    With the rainfall continuing, authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to address any potential risks and alleviate the impact on affected communities. Residents in vulnerable areas are advised to exercise caution and follow safety guidelines to ensure their well-being during this weather event.

