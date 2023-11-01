Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Captured leopard succumbs to bullet injury shortly after capture

    The elusive leopard captured in Kudlu Gate and Bommanahalli has sadly died in the hospital. Despite the extensive efforts of a large team of forest officials and experts, the leopard succumbed to its condition on November 1st.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 4:23 PM IST

    The leopard, which was recently captured by forest officials through an intensive operation, has sadly succumbed to death in the hospital. This elusive big cat was spotted roaming the streets of Kudlu Gate and Bommanahalli just two days ago. An extensive team of forest officials and leopard-capturing experts from Mysuru were involved in the search operation at Bommanahalli. However, after its capture, the leopard was taken to the hospital, but the treatment allegedly failed, and it died.

    The search operation team, consisting of over 70 personnel, was engaged in rescue efforts. On the morning of November 1st, the leopard was reportedly shot with anaesthesia, but it managed to escape while attacking an official. The search operation continued after the injured official received treatment. Later, the officials successfully captured it inside a net and administered another dose of anaesthesia.

    Bengaluru's elusive leopard captured after intensive effort (WATCH)

    The leopard was initially spotted at Kudlu gate near Bommanahalli and was eventually captured by forest officials following three consecutive days of operation. Reportedly, the leopard had escaped after being administered an injection and was allegedly shot with anaesthesia in the process. Consequently, the leopard was rushed to the hospital immediately after its recapture.

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2023, 5:18 PM IST
