AIADMK chief EPS launched a scathing attack on former MLA KA Sengottaiyan during a campaign rally, accusing him of internal sabotage, unexplained wealth, and acting as a spy for the rival DMK party, vowing to oust disloyal members.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Saturday launched a sharp attack on former MLA KA Sengottaiyan during a campaign rally in Katcherymedu for Gobichettipalayam constituency candidate V.B. Prabhu, asserting that "anyone who doesn't abide by party law will be thrown out."

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EPS launches scathing attack on Sengottaiyan

Addressing a large gathering, Palaniswami praised the constituency candidate while taking aim at his predecessor. "AIADMK and NDA alliance had formed an alliance, and Prabhu is a generous person, not like the previous MLA you had over here. I should speak about a person over here who became an MLA with your hard work, as he was elected as MLA. This was how Amma (Jayalalithaa) handled."

Turning his fire directly on Sengottaiyan, Palaniswami accused him of jealousy and factional sabotage within the party. "He is a jealous person, and he doesn't want anyone to come up. He made many persons to get out of the party. That person is none other than Sengottaiyan," he said.

Palaniswami also alleged internal complaints against the leader, saying, "In the family, what they will think the leader should live long. But his family complained about him to Amma. No one complained about the party, so Amma removed him from the party. Such a person of this character was made to join the party by me. That's the mistake I made."

Raising questions over Sengottaiyan's wealth, Palaniswami alleged, "They are complaining about the son and his father-in-law. They were rich before my son's marriage. But how did Sengottaiyan have so much money and college? How did this money come to him?"

Palaniswami also claimed internal disruption in the party due to the leader, saying, "Because of him, Muthusamy went out, District Chairman, Thoppu Venkatachalam and many more left the party due to his torture." He added, "I don't want to utter words because I am in a position in the party. They don't know about my original character."

EPS further made a pointed allegation during the rally, branding Sengottaiyan a DMK mole. He said, "When I came to know about Sengottaiyan, I woke up and maintained distance, knowing that he is a spy worker of DMK. I will win with a 1 lakh margin in this election. Can Sengottaiyan daringly say this?"

Reiterating his allegation, Palaniswami said, "He has become a spy of DMK. Do you want such a person as him to be elected?"

AIADMK leader targets DMK, outlines poll promises

The AIADMK leader also targeted the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government over rising prices, alleging that people are suffering due to inflation. "The prices have gone up during the DMK period, and people are suffering. I have announced in the manifesto many things, and I will list a few," he said.

Referring to development works, he said, "You have been fighting for the Athikadavu Avinashi Thittam. Amma wanted to bring this scheme, and we allocated an amount and started the project. Corona time crossed, and in the past election, DMK won the election and finished the project, which was stickered by the DMK as they did it."

Development and Welfare Pledges

Listing his poll promises, he said, "In the Avinashi Athikadavu Scheme, the left out ponds will be attached to each other for water to be stagnated."

He further said, "Purchasing and a dryer facility for rice, fruit storage godown initiative will be done."

On water supply, he added, "At Nambiyur, a water scheme will be implemented for people and the surrounding areas to solve the water problem in the area."

Highlighting infrastructure development, Palaniswami said, "To control traffic congestion, a ring road will be formed."

He further promised, "Without disturbances to the public and businessmen, over bridges will be constructed."

On drinking water, he said, "Assurance for pure and safe drinking water to all will be ensured."

Referring to healthcare, he added, "Like Erode Government Hospital, a multiple facility hospital will be formed."

He also said, "Measures to build a new crematorium will be taken."

On cultural initiatives, he stated, "Memorial hall for Thiyagi Gunalan Nadar and celebration by the government function will be done."

Listing welfare schemes, Palaniswami said, "Free buses for men and women, fridge, old age pension, Rs 10,000 to each family, three cylinders free in a year, Pongal gift Rs 1,000 will be provided."

He reiterated that the AIADMK government, if voted to power, would implement these welfare and infrastructure measures for public benefit.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu polls are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK is attempting to turn the state elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)