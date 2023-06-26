Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPFO extends deadline to apply for higher pension till July 11; details here

    This is the second extension of the deadline for applying for a higher pension. Earlier, it was extended from May 3, 2023, to June 26, 2023.

    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 10:15 PM IST

    The EPFO, a retirement fund organisation, has extended the deadline for submitting requests to choose a greater pension until July 11. This is the second extension of the deadline for applying for a higher pension. Earlier, it was extended from May 3, 2023, to June 26, 2023.  The last opportunity of 15 days is being given to remove any difficulty faced by the eligible pensioners/ members, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation said in a statement.

    "Accordingly, the last date for submission of Applications for Validation of Option/ Joint Options by employees is extended to July 11, 2023," it added.

    "Online facility has been made available by EPFO for submitting Applications for Validation of Options/Joint Options for pension on higher wages. The facility is for eligible pensioners/members in compliance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court order dated November 04, 2022," the statement said.

    In an interview with PTI, Raghunathan KE, Member representing Employers, Central Board of Trustees said, "Timeline for applying for higher pension has been extended by 3 months for the employer and 15 days for the employee (member)."

    He stated that as they involve money transactions, extensive verification is required.

    "We are happy and complement EPFO for three months time for employers and also 15 days for employees. EPFO once again proves to be considerate and compassionate to field issues," he told PTI.

    According to the statement, any qualified pensioner or member who, due to a problem updating their KYC, has trouble submitting an online application for the validation of an option or joint option may file a complaint with EPFiGMS right away for a resolution.

    "The grievance may please be submitted by selecting the grievance category of 'Higher Pensionary benefits on higher wages'. This will ensure proper record of such a grievance for further action," it added. 

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
