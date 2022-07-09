Ensure cows are not slaughtered on Bakrid: Maharashtra Speaker Narvekar to DGP

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Following the law, cows and calves cannot be killed. Otherwise, the slaughter of cattle older than 14 is permissible.

    Mumbai, First Published Jul 9, 2022, 1:19 PM IST

    Rahul Narvekar, the newly elected speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, has written to state DGP Rajnish Seth directing him to make sure that the cows are not slaughtered on Bakrid Day, on Sunday, July 10, as per reports. 

    The Karnataka government has also directed district authorities to keep vigil to ensure that no cows are slaughtered in the state following the Bakrid and that the related new law is fully implemented.

    In addition, the Assam government has directed its Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to ensure compliance with the Animal Welfare Board of India's SOP regarding the prohibition of illegal killing/sacrifice of cows/calves, camels, and other animals, and the prosecution of violators of the transport of NSE 0.16 per cent animals rules during Bakrid.

    K K Sharma, Assam's Joint Secretary for Home and Political Affairs, has distributed the SOP to various districts. Assam previously passed legislation requiring the sale of beef only in designated areas, prohibiting any sale in regions inhabited by non-beef-eating communities.

    Following the law, cows and calves cannot be killed. Otherwise, the slaughter of cattle older than 14 is permissible.

    Eid Al-Adha, also known as Bakrid or Bakri Eid, the Islamic calendar's second holy festival, will be celebrated in India on July 10. Muslims worldwide commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifices and total dedication on this day.

    It is celebrated at the end of the month of Dhu Al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar, and is considered the most auspicious of the Islamic festivals. Eid al-Adha is observed on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Dhu Al-Hijjah.

    On this day, Muslims all over the world pray at mosques. Sweets and gifts are shared among family and friends. Sacrificial meat is divided into three parts according to Islamic traditions. Two portions of the meat are given to poor people and relatives, with one portion kept for the family.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2022, 1:22 PM IST
