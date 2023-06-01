End of summer holidays: Schools reopen in Kerala today; CM inaugurates 'Praveshanolsavam'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday officially inaugurated the 'Praveshanolsavam' marking the reopening of schools in the state and the end of the summer holidays.

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday officially inaugurated the 'Praveshanolsavam' (entry festival) marking the reopening of schools in the state and the end of the summer holidays. The state-level event was held at Malayinkeezhu Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at 10 am.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty presided over the function.

About 3.25 lakh children will enter Class 1 out of a total of 42 lakh students. The Praveshanolsavam song 'Minnaminughine Pidikalalla Jeevitham', penned by Murugan Kattakkada and composed by Vijay Karun and sung by Manjari and her team, was played in the school. Around six lakh students are expected in higher secondary schools.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Vijayan said, "In seven years, about 15 lakh children became a part of public education."

He said, "Some are attempting to put the future's hope—the children—at risk. Realize this and move forward. They want to obliterate humanity. Drug addicts evolve to become criminals in this manner."

Minister G R Anil introduced the "Madhuram Malayalam," "Ganitam Rasam," and "Kuttikootam" handbooks while Minister Antony Raju unveiled the academic calendar. V D Satheesan, leader of the opposition, introduced the "Hello English: Kids Library" book series.

The Suchitwa-Harita Vidyalaya Project's cleansing of schools is now complete. On June 5, World Environment Day, it is mandated that all schools be designated as anti-dumping schools.

Meanwhile, 15,000 teaching posts including 7000 in government schools are vacant.



