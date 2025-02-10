Emotional devotee stories at Mahakumbh: Daughters travel from California to fulfill father’s wish

Two daughters traveled from California to Prayagraj to fulfill their 85-year-old father's wish of bathing in the Ganga during Mahakumbh 2025. This act of devotion touched hearts and sparked admiration on social media, highlighting the strength of family bonds and the spiritual significance of the event.

Emotional devotee stories at MahakumbhDaughters travel from California to fulfill fathers wish
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 10:26 AM IST

The grandeur and spiritual essence of Mahakumbh 2025 are beyond words. Devotees from across the world are gathering at Prayagraj’s sacred Sangam, immersing themselves in the eternal traditions of Sanatan culture. While the event is a spectacle of faith, it is also witnessing deeply emotional moments that are leaving everyone moved.

One such heartfelt story emerged on social media X when two daughters traveled all the way from California to fulfill their 85-year-old father's wish of taking a holy dip at the Sangam. On his birthday, when asked about his wish, he simply said, "I have everything, but if you ask, I wish to bathe in the Ganga during Kumbh." Determined to make his dream come true, his daughters undertook the long journey to India, bringing him to Prayagraj. Despite the exhaustion, their happiness knew no bounds upon seeing their father’s joy after the sacred dip.

This act of devotion has resonated with many, earning widespread admiration on social media. A user commented, "Your father is truly fortunate to have such wonderful daughters. You traveled half the world to fulfill his wish—stay safe and embrace the divinity of Mahakumbh." 

Another shared a personal experience, saying, "Fulfilling our parents' wishes is the greatest blessing. I felt the same when I took mine to Kashi and Ayodhya." A foreigner added, "Indian families are incredible. The world calls the West ‘developed’ and India ‘developing,’ but I believe it’s the other way around."

Mahakumbh 2025 continues to be a melting pot of faith and emotions, where devotion knows no boundaries and stories of love and sacrifice inspire millions.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi embarks on 4-day key visit to France & US. Here's his itinerary for high-stakes diplomatic tour shk

PM Modi embarks on 4-day key visit to France & US. Here's his itinerary for high-stakes diplomatic tour

Sonia Gandhi criticises Census delay in RS speech, says '14 crore people deprived of NFSA benefits' (WATCH) shk

Sonia Gandhi criticises Census delay in RS speech, says '14 crore people deprived of NFSA benefits' (WATCH)

PM Modi at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Stay focused, compete with yourself (WATCH) ddr

PM Modi at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Stay focused, compete with yourself (WATCH)

Rajnath Singh inaugurates Aero India 2025, calls it "Mahakumbh" focusing on India's external power dmn

Rajnath Singh inaugurates Aero India 2025, calls it "Mahakumbh" focusing on India's external power (WATCH)

Milkipur by-election: CM Yogi credits BJP's win to public trust in Modi's leadership

Milkipur by-election: CM Yogi credits BJP’s win to public trust in Modi’s leadership

Recent Stories

PM Modi embarks on 4-day key visit to France & US. Here's his itinerary for high-stakes diplomatic tour shk

PM Modi embarks on 4-day key visit to France & US. Here's his itinerary for high-stakes diplomatic tour

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check direct link and easy steps to download, admit card will be made available today iwh

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check direct link and easy steps to download, admit card will be made available today

Atlassian Analyst ‘Incrementally Positive’ On Stock Yet Remains On Sidelines: Retail Turns Increasingly Bullish

Atlassian Analyst ‘Incrementally Positive’ On Stock Yet Remains On Sidelines: Retail Turns Increasingly Bullish

Digital Detox: 7 Simple ways to reduce digital overload

Digital Detox: 7 Simple ways to reduce digital overload

Ed Sheeran impresses Bengaluru fans by singing 'Chuttamalle' in Telugu with Shilpa Rao [WATCH] NTI

Ed Sheeran impresses Bengaluru fans by singing 'Chuttamalle' in Telugu with Shilpa Rao [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Video Icon
Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Video Icon
CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Video Icon