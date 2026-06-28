Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai stated that Emergency remembrance events educate youth, criticising the 1975 Congress govt. The state also conducted a Pulse Polio immunisation drive for children aged 0-5, as announced by Health Minister Jaiswal.

'Emergency Events Educate Younger Generation': CM Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said programmes commemorating the Emergency help educate the younger generation about one of the chapters in India's democratic history, while accusing the then Congress government of suppressing constitutional rights during the 1975 Emergency.

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Speaking to the media after attending the Emergency Remembrance Day programme organised by the Loktantra Senani Sangh in Raipur, Sai praised the organisation for honouring democracy activists and engaging students through an essay competition on the Emergency. "Today, the Loktantra Senani Sangh organised a programme to honour people across the state and held an essay competition on the Emergency, with participation from school and college students. Winners were awarded in a special ceremony, for which we were all invited. We thank the Sangh for this initiative, as such events ensure the younger generation learns about the Emergency," Sai told reporters.

Recalling the events of June 25, 1975, the Chief Minister alleged that then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi should have stepped down after the Allahabad High Court declared her election invalid. "On 25 June 1975, when the Allahabad High Court declared Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's election invalid, she should have resigned. Instead, she imposed an Emergency, suspended constitutional rights, and jailed thousands of opposition leaders. Many families suffered for months. This was a grave injustice by the then Prime Minister and the government," he said.

Pulse Polio Drive Conducted Across Chhattisgarh

Meanwhile, the nationwide Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme was conducted across the country on Sunday, targeting children in the 0-5 years age group. Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said health teams had been deployed across the state to ensure no eligible child missed the oral polio vaccine.

"Today, Pulse Polio Day is being observed across the country as part of the national campaign. Health teams are active everywhere to ensure that no child aged 0-5 misses the drop. Awareness has been raised through society, social media, and the dedicated efforts of Anganwadi workers, health staff and officials," Jaiswal told ANI.

India has remained polio-free since 2011, but health authorities continue nationwide immunisation drives to prevent the reintroduction of the disease, particularly in view of the continued circulation of wild poliovirus in neighbouring Pakistan and Afghanistan. (ANI)