UP CM Yogi Adityanath urged citizens to adopt PM Modi's 'Panch Pran' to build a developed India by 2047. He highlighted shedding the colonial mindset, preserving heritage, social harmony, respecting forces, and fulfilling civic duties.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday called upon citizens to embrace Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Panch Pran" (five pledges) for building a developed India by the centenary of the country's independence, saying national progress depends on shedding the colonial mindset, preserving India's heritage, promoting social harmony, respecting the armed forces, and fulfilling civic duties.

Addressing a programme at Rajju Bhaiya Sainik School in Bulandshahr, the Chief Minister said Prime Minister Modi had presented the vision during the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations and urged every citizen to work towards making India a strong and prosperous nation by 2047. "During the 'Amrit Mahotsav' year, marking the 75th anniversary of the nation's independence, Prime Minister Modi put forth a resolution before the people of the country. He inspired the entire nation to take this pledge. In this resolution, Prime Minister Modi noted that while the country is currently celebrating 75 years of independence, it must also begin preparing for the centenary of its independence right now; that is, we must envision the kind of India we want to see when the country completes one hundred years of freedom," Yogi Adityanath said.

PM Modi's 'Panch Pran' for a Developed India

Highlighting the five pledges, the Chief Minister said the first was to shed the colonial mindset, asserting that no nation can progress while carrying a colonial mentality. "He administered five specific pledges to the citizens... The first one is to shed the colonial mindset; for as long as a colonial mentality persists in our minds, no country or society in the world can truly progress... Following this, the second pledge he set for the nation was the need to take pride in our heritage... We must preserve our heritage and make collective efforts to enrich it... The third task he highlighted was upholding social equality, bringing everyone together... We must rise above divisions based on caste, region, and language to work together," he said.

Yogi further said the fourth pledge emphasised respect for the country's armed forces, paramilitary personnel, police, revolutionaries and martyrs, while the fifth focused on citizens fulfilling their duties towards the nation. "The fourth pledge administered concerns our defence forces and the uniformed services, the Army, paramilitary, and police... We must cultivate a sense of respect and reverence for those who sacrificed themselves for the country, the revolutionaries, the martyred soldiers, and their families... The fifth pledge, articulated by Prime Minister Modi, concerns civic duty. Every citizen has duties; while we often discuss rights and raise slogans demanding that our demands be met, regardless of the constraints, we must ask: at what cost? It should not be at the cost of the nation, society, or the institution," he added.

CM Yogi Reviews Kanwar Yatra Preparations

Earlier on Friday, the Chief Minister reviewed preparations for the upcoming Shravan month Kanwar Yatra with police and administrative officials of the Meerut and Saharanpur divisions. According to an official release, Yogi directed authorities to ensure foolproof security, cleanliness and traffic management during the annual pilgrimage.

He instructed officials to take strict action against anti-social elements spreading rumours through social media and to promptly counter misinformation. The Chief Minister also directed deployment of adequate police personnel, installation of CCTV cameras at key locations and drone surveillance across the Kanwar routes.

He asked officials to maintain close coordination with neighbouring states, including Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, to ensure smooth conduct of the yatra. Yogi further ordered that DJ sound levels and the height of Kanwars remain within prescribed limits to avoid traffic disruptions.

He also instructed officials to ensure pothole-free roads, uninterrupted power supply, sanitation, drinking water, street lighting and other essential facilities at Kanwar camps. (ANI)