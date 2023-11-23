Embarrassment for Congress in Kerala: Infighting in Youth Congress reveals use of fake ID cards in election

Kerala Youth Congress election fake ID card case: According to reports, the Youth Congress 'A' group members revealed information about fake ID cards during the election. Four members Abhi Vikram, Feny, Binil Binu and Vikas Krishna were arrested, however, they got interim bail.

Thiruvananthapuram: In an embarrassment for Congress, the police revealed that the four Youth Congress workers arrested produced fake voter ID cards to favour Congress 'A' faction in the election. Reports stated that a factional dispute between the "A" and "I" groups culminated in the case when the scandal over the usage of fake ID cards made headlines. The recently elected Youth Congress president, Rahul Mamkoottathil, is a member of the 'A' group, which was formerly led by Oommen Chandy and senior Congress leader AK Antony.

Despite the state-wide complaint regarding the fake ID card, the investigation team first landed in Rahul's hometown Adoor in Pathanamthitta district. The three people who were initially detained for interrogation were his close aides. According to reports, the party members themselves revealed the names of the accused and the directions to their houses to the police. All these things indicate infighting within the Congress, especially within the 'A' group.

In the Youth Congress election, the 'A' group contested divisively in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts. It is clear that the rivalry is the reason behind forgery case. However, the Youth Congress president alleged that the investigation team has a special agenda. The former president is covering up the organizational problems by making political arguments that it is the CPM that is trying to defame the Youth Congress and that K Surendran is its ally.

The police remand report stated that the suspects in the fake ID Card case acted as a threat to national security.

The investigation team connected the new president to the case by noting in the accused's remand report that Feni and Binil Binu, the two accused, were travelling in Rahul's car when they were arrested from Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram. The official name of Youth Congress president B R Rahul was on the registration plate of the car bearing the number KL26 L3030.

According to the police report, the accused should be remanded and if bail is granted, they will try to destroy the evidence. At the same time, the court granted interim bail to the four accused- Abhi Vikram, Feny, Binil Binu and Vikas Krishna on Wednesday.