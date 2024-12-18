Elon Musk rejects claim Starlink being used in Manipur, says satellite beams turned off over India; read post

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has stated that Starlink satellite services were deactivated over India, responding to reports that its devices were being used in the conflict-hit region of Manipur.

First Published Dec 18, 2024, 10:36 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

In a recent raid in Keirao Khunou, located in the Imphal East district, security forces seized several items, including internet devices, weapons, and ammunition.

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army shared photos of the confiscated items on the social media platform X. Observant users quickly identified one of the devices as bearing the "Starlink logo."

Pointing to it, an X user posted, "@Starlink is being used by terrorists. Hope, Elon @elonmusk looks into it and help control misuse of this technology."

Musk responded, "This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India."

State police reported that the items seized from Keirao Khunou included "one internet satellite antenna, one internet satellite router, and approximately 20 meters of FTP cables."

The discovery of a device resembling Starlink equipment has prompted authorities to investigate how it was transported to the conflict-ridden region, officials stated.

Elon Musk's Starlink, which offers satellite internet services, currently does not hold a license to operate in India.

Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May last year, leaving over 250 people dead and thousands displaced.

