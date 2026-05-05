Kapil Sibal alleged the West Bengal election was 'stolen, not won,' claiming the EC and Central Forces aided the BJP. Mamata Banerjee echoed this, calling the win 'illegal' as the BJP secured a massive majority, ending her 13-year rule.

Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal alleged that the Assembly election results in West Bengal were influenced by institutional factors, claiming that the election was "stolen, not won." In a post on X, Sibal said on Monday that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was not defeated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but by the role of the Election Commission of India, deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and alleged disenfranchisement of voters. "West Bengal. TMC was defeated not by the BJP, but by the Election Commission, Central Forces (CAPF), and by the disenfranchisement of 2.5 million voters. This election was stolen, not won. We must stand by Mamta," he said.

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Sibal's remarks come amid sharp political reactions following the election outcome in the state, with the BJP showcasing a clear majority in West Bengal, sweeping Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress off the political floor, marking a major shift in the state's landscape as Mamata Banerjee's 13 years of rule nears its end.

Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Immoral Victory'

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee also alleged that the BJP "looted" more than 100 seats and termed the EC "the BJP's commission", calling the victory "immoral" and "illegal". She said she had complained to the Chief Officer and Manoj Agrawal, but no action was taken. She termed the conduct of the Election Commission, along with the deployment of Central Forces and the role of the Prime Minister and Home Minister, as illegal. "BJP looted more than 100 seats. The Election Commission is the BJP's commission. I complained to the CO and also Manoj Agrawal, but they are not doing anything. Do you think this is a victory? It is an immoral victory, not a moral victory. Whatever the Election Commission has done, along with the Central Forces and the PM & Home Minister, is totally illegal. It is loot, loot, loot. We will bounce back," the West Bengal CM told reporters.

BJP Secures Overwhelming Majority

As counting progressed across the state's 293 constituencies, the BJP surged far beyond the majority mark of 147 seats, ultimately establishing an overwhelming lead with 206 seats. In stark contrast, the TMC lagged at just 81 seats (including wins and leads), a massive decline from its previously dominant position. (ANI)