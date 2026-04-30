BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla hailed the upcoming election results as a 'triumph of democracy,' crediting central forces for peaceful polls. Citing exit polls, he expressed confidence in NDA's performance in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Bengal.

As four states across India are set to count votes on May 4 to elect a new government, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday said that the election results would reflect the triumph of democracy.

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Poonawalla asserted that this time polls were largely peaceful compared to previous elections in West Bengal, crediting the deployment of central forces. Citing exit polls, the BJP leader expressed confidence in the NDA's performance across states.

"The election results will come on May 4. Democracy has triumphed. Violence was witnessed in every election in West Bengal. Earlier, many people would lose their lives," Poonawalla told ANI.

Poonawalla on NDA's performance

He added, "The exit polls are showing the right direction that the NDA's lotus is blooming everywhere. We are making a comeback for the third time in Assam. We are coming back to power in Tamil Nadu in alliance with AIADMK. We are returning to Puducherry, and a change in Bengal is certain."

He further stated that incidents of violence in the current elections were "negligible" and credited the Election Commission and central agencies for ensuring peaceful polling. "This time, the elections that have taken place have mostly been conducted peacefully, and incidents have been negligible. For this, we must thank the Election Commission and the central agencies," he added.

Exit Poll Projections

Exit polls on Wednesday projected that the BJP-led NDA was poised to win Assam and the Congress-led UDF Keralam with some surveys also stating that the BJP is on its way to form its first government in West Bengal.

The surveys predicted that the DMK-led alliance would again return to power in Tamil Nadu, but Axis My India projected that actor-turned politician Vijay's TVK is set for a blockbuster performance in the southern state and is poised to get as much vote share as DMK in its debut election.

In Puducherry, the exit polls projected the NR Congress-led alliance returning to power. Exit poll numbers projected an interesting tussle in West Bengal, with the BJP ahead in most of the projections. (ANI)